What’s happening this weekend? ‘Madama Butterfly’ to Lexington Legends Fan Fest

By Matt Wickstrom

February 27, 2019 10:45 AM

Junghyun Lee plays the role of Madama Butterfly in this weekend’s University of Kentucky Opera Theatre performance of the opera by the same name. The role is double cast.
Junghyun Lee plays the role of Madama Butterfly in this weekend’s University of Kentucky Opera Theatre performance of the opera by the same name. The role is double cast. Credit: Stephen Wrentmore.

The University of Kentucky Opera Theatre will present “Madama Butterfly” from March 1-3 at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. The play tells the story of a young, naïve geisha who believes that her love for a handsome American naval officer is eternal. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on March 1-2 and 2 p.m. on March 3. Tickets are $10–$55. UKOperaTheatre.com.

Kentucky Ballet Theatre dances

The Kentucky Ballet Theatre will present “IN MOTION,” a program featuring a mixed repertoire of classical and contemporary pieces, at the Black Box Theater inside the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center on March 2-3. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on March 2 and 2 p.m. on March 3. Tickets are $20–28. 141 E Main Street. KYBallet.com.

180405LegendsOpeningDayas13.JPG
Are you a baseball fan? Then this Lexington Legends’ Fan Fest is for you. Celebrate all that makes this American sport so great.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Are you ready for some baseball?

The 2018 South Atlantic League champion Lexington Legends will welcome fans to Whitaker Bank Ballpark on March 2 for the baseball club’s annual Fan Fest featuring kids’ activities, music by Mykraphone Mike, free food samples from this season’s concessions, ticket and memorabilia giveaways. Free. 10 a.m. 207 Legends Lane. LexingtonLegends.com.

170330SqecialMedia003
Sqecial Media has been in this building on South Limestone since 1980. Before that it was next door and, briefly in the beginning, at the corner of South Limestone and East High Street. It will celebrate 47th birthday this weekend.
Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com

Celebrate a birthday

Quirky independent gift shop SQecial Media will celebrate its 47th birthday on March 3 with food and live music along with the unveiling of a new T-shirt, tote bag and bumper sticker designs as the shop celebrates another year. Festivities will begin when the shop opens at 11 a.m. 371 S Limestone. SQecial.com.

Looking for a laugh?

The off-Broadway comedy hit “Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus” comes to the Lexington Opera House on March 1. Based on the New York Times best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray, the play fuses together theater and stand-up through a series of vignettes covering everything from dating to marriage to the bedroom. Showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

