What’s happening this weekend? ‘Madama Butterfly’ to Lexington Legends Fan Fest

The University of Kentucky Opera Theatre will present “Madama Butterfly” from March 1-3 at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. The play tells the story of a young, naïve geisha who believes that her love for a handsome American naval officer is eternal. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on March 1-2 and 2 p.m. on March 3. Tickets are $10–$55. UKOperaTheatre.com.
Kentucky Ballet Theatre dances
The Kentucky Ballet Theatre will present “IN MOTION,” a program featuring a mixed repertoire of classical and contemporary pieces, at the Black Box Theater inside the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center on March 2-3. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on March 2 and 2 p.m. on March 3. Tickets are $20–28. 141 E Main Street. KYBallet.com.
Are you ready for some baseball?
The 2018 South Atlantic League champion Lexington Legends will welcome fans to Whitaker Bank Ballpark on March 2 for the baseball club’s annual Fan Fest featuring kids’ activities, music by Mykraphone Mike, free food samples from this season’s concessions, ticket and memorabilia giveaways. Free. 10 a.m. 207 Legends Lane. LexingtonLegends.com.
Celebrate a birthday
Quirky independent gift shop SQecial Media will celebrate its 47th birthday on March 3 with food and live music along with the unveiling of a new T-shirt, tote bag and bumper sticker designs as the shop celebrates another year. Festivities will begin when the shop opens at 11 a.m. 371 S Limestone. SQecial.com.
Looking for a laugh?
The off-Broadway comedy hit “Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus” comes to the Lexington Opera House on March 1. Based on the New York Times best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray, the play fuses together theater and stand-up through a series of vignettes covering everything from dating to marriage to the bedroom. Showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.
