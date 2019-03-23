Women make a strong showing at this year’s Lexington Comic & Toy Convention

Super Girl, Wonder Woman and Storm were among the many female characters who showed up for cosplay at the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention on Saturday, and the women portraying them said that’s important.
“We need more role models ... just women leaders in general,” said Elizabeth Reese, who dressed as Marvel superhero Storm.
While female superheroes are not new, they have recently made major inroads at the box office.
First, there was 2017’s Wonder Woman, which broke down stereotypes, outpaced several previous movies based on other DC Comics characters and garnered mostly glowing reviews. A sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, is in the works.
Marvel Studios followed suit with its own female-led superhero film, Captain Marvel, released earlier this month starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers. It’s the highest-grossing film of the year so far.
“It’s like it’s everywhere,” said Janna Sedgwick, who came to Lexington’s comic con as Wonder Woman.
Also among the featured attendees at this year’s comic con is Lexington author Gwenda Bond, who has written a series of popular young adult novels in which Lois Lane is the central character.
Lois is a feminist icon who is known in pop culture not just because of her relationship with Superman but also because of her role as a reporter, Bond said in a November interview published on WritersTellAll.com.
“Comics are a living part of pop culture history,” Bond said then. “Our images of these characters and how they’re portrayed will always reflect our cultural times, whether intentionally or unintentionally. To me, there’s always a way to preserve what’s important about the characters, what makes them who they are, while moving the depictions forward to reflect the world around us and how it has changed. It’s important that we keep adding components and telling new stories in these universes. I can’t think of anything better to do with stories about heroes than righting wrongs.”
The convention, which is expected to draw 30,000 people to Lexington Center this weekend, continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults. Kids 10 and under are free.
