Lexington goes geek at Comic Con, West Sixth B-day releases and more best bets

Time to channel your inner Batman, Wonder Woman or Luke Skywalker. The annual Lexington Comic & Toy Convention is up for adventure through Sunday at the Lexington Convention Center, 430 W. Vine St. Expect over 30,000 in attendance — many in full costume — talking shop, swapping comics and seeing stars such as Val Kilmer, Mark-Paul Gosselaar from “‘Saved by the Bell,” Dog the Bounty Hunter and many more. Thursday-Sunday; $20-$90; lexingtoncomiccon.com
Lexington Art League exhibits
The Lexington Art League will hold an opening reception for its five March and April exhibitions by local artists and curators on March 22 from 5 to 9 p.m. Exhibitions include “Men and Women with Keys” by LaVon Williams and “Natural Precision” by Gary D Graham, among others. Free. 209 Castlewood Dr. Lexingtonartleague.org
There’s ‘Something Rotten!’ at the Opera House
Broadway musical comedy “Something Rotten!” comes to the Lexington Opera House with multiple showings from Mach 22-24. Set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world, as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary William Shakespeare. 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m., 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Sunday; $30-120. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.
A Night on Broadway
The University of Kentucky Choristers will present “A Night on Broadway: Stage & Screen” at the Gatton Student Center Ballroom on March 22 and 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show that includes pre-show hors d’oeuvres and post-show dessert. Tickets are $10-35. 160 Ave of Champions. UKYTickets.UniversityTickets.com
West Sixth Birthday
West Sixth Brewing will begin the week-long celebration of its 7th birthday with a variety of events and special tap releases throughout the weekend. First, on March 23 the brewery will have special one-off can releases of Citra Beam, a New England Style IPA, and Sixfold VIII: Blackberry Sour, along with an annual homebrewing competition. Then, on March 24 free magic shows for children at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. 501 W 6th St, Ste 100. Westsixth.com
Art Fair
Original artwork, handmade needlework, jewelry, personalized gifts and more will be on display and available to purchase at the upcoming art fair at Pivot Brewing on March 23. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at 1400 Delaware Ave. Pivotbrewingcompany.com
Women Chefs Dinner
Technically, Monday isn’t the weekend but don’t let that stop you. Ranada’s Bistro and Bar, is hosting a Lexington Women’s Chef Dinner at 6:30 p.m. on March 25. Chefs include Kelly Mackey, Tonya Mays, Stephanie Callahan, Mae Suramek and Ranada Riley. Proceeds go to The Nest. Tickets are $50 per person with $25 optional wine menu, available online through Facebook. Ranada’s Bistro and Bar, 400 Old Vine Street.
