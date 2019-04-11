Weekend to do list: Skate with Elsa, support a record store, spin a web with Charlotte and more

To celebrate Record Store Day, several local acts will perform at CD Central Saturday starting at 1 p.m. 2015 staff file photo

Record Store Day

An eclectic blend of local acts will gather Saturday afternoon at CD Central, 377 S Limestone, to perform at the shop as part of Record Store Day. Music begins at 1 p.m. with bluegrass outfit Dark Moon Hollow and continues with the psych-rock of Sweet Country Meat Boys (2 p.m.), Brazilian music of Duo Rocha Gandara (3 p.m.) and rock of NP Presley & The Ghost of Jesse Garon (4 p.m.) along with hundreds of special vinyl releases, special swag, food from Roll’n Smoke food truck and more. CDCentralMusic.com

Free trash disposal day

The City of Lexington is partnering with the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station to offer Fayette County residents a free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste. The event will be held 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, 1505 Old Frankfort Pike. You must present a valid Fayette County drivers’ license. For details of what will be accepted, visit Lexingtonky.gov.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Reforest the Bluegrass

Reforest the Bluegrass, Lexington’s annual tree-planting event, will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Saturday by returning to Masterson Station Park, the site of the program’s first planting. More than 15,500 volunteers have planted some 136,000 tree seedlings since 1999, hoping to add another 7,000 to the tally from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 3051 Leestown Rd. Volunteers will receive free lunch, tree-planting training and a t-shirt. Lexingtonky.gov/reforest

The Lexington Children’s Theatre will perform “Charlotte’s Web the next three weekends. Mark Mahan

Spend a day with Charlotte

Lexington Children’s Theatre closes its 80th season with the classic story of “Charlotte’s Web”. Shows for one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country are at 418 West Short St. $15 children, $20 adults; 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday; 2 p.m. April 20; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 27; 2 p.m. April 28. lctonstage.org

Thy Will Be Done

Thy Will Be Done, a ninety-minute Easter oratorio by composer Angela Rice, comes to the Norton Center for the Arts in Danville 7 p.m. Saturday. The production, now in its ninth season, tells the story of the life, ministry, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. $28-57. 600 West Walnut St; Danville. NortonCenter.com

Frozen (On Ice)

Disney on Ice presents Frozen at Rupp Arena with multiple performances Friday-Sunday. Join Anna on her journey to find her sister, Queen Elsa, and other characters from the critically-acclaimed film. Showtimes are at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. $20-80. 430 W Vine St. RuppArena.com