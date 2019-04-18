Weekend to do list: Kitefest, Mary Poppins show and ride a Ferris wheel at Fayette Mall?

A sky full of color decorates Jacobson Park for Kite Fest Hundreds of people gathered at Jacobson Park for Kite Fest on a warm, windy Saturday in April. Check out some of the smiling faces and kites found at the park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of people gathered at Jacobson Park for Kite Fest on a warm, windy Saturday in April. Check out some of the smiling faces and kites found at the park.

Brit Floyd visits EKU

Pink Floyd tribute Brit Floyd comes to the EKU Center 7:30 p.m. Friday with a special 40th anniversary celebration of Pink Floyd’s iconic rock opera, “The Wall.” The band will also mix in other Pink Floyd hits from “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” “Animals,” “The Division Bell” and more. $39.50 to $154.50. EKUCenter.com.

Spring carnival at the mall

Fayette Mall is hosting a spring carnival with rides and games in the back parking lot near Dick’s Sporting Goods. Rides include bumper cars, Ferris wheel, pirate ship and more. Rides are 2-5 tickets Prices are 1 ticket: $1.25; 20 tickets: $20; unlimited rides wrist band: $25. Friday, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. - 11 p.m. shopfayette-mall.com

Let’s go fly a kite!

Celebrate National Kite Month and Lexington Parks & Recreation’s first major outdoor event of the season with Kitefest from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. This year offers a new location and the city promises closer parking and better traffic flow. The free event includes kit flying, children’s games, kite decorating and more. Food trucks will also be on site to fill your appetite. Lexingtonky.gov/kite-fest.

Mary Poppins drops stops by the Opera House

The School for the Creative and Performing Arts will host three performances of Disney classic Mary Poppins, an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft at the Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short Street. 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. $19.50. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Share a laugh with Greg Warren

Greg Warren, most recently seen on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show and Comedy Central Presents, comes to Comedy Off Broadway at Lexington Green. Showtimes are at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $13-15. 161. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Spring Cabaret in Versailles

Celebrate the start of warmer weather in song 7 p.m. Saturday in Versailles at the Woodford Theatre, 275 Beasley Drive, for a spring cabaret featuring songs from new musical theatre Broadway hits. $15. WoodfordTheatre.com.