Night Market, On the Rail music festival, Country Boy’s Cinco de Mayo beers, other non-Derby things to do

The Night Market, a pop-up street festival presented by North Limestone Community Development Corporation, will be held at the 700 block of Bryan Avenue monthly through December. 2017 file photo

Night Market returns

The Night Market, a pop-up open air-market, returns for it’s first gathering of 2019 on Friday from 6-10 p.m. on the 700 block of Bryan Ave. with craft and food vendors along with live music. The Night Market will be held annually on the first Friday of every month from May to December. Facebook.com/events/781055242281791

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be brought to life by the Transylvania University Theatre Guild with multiple showtimes Friday through Sunday at the Lucille C. Little Theatre, 300 N Broadway. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. Facebook.com/events/2833234336739299

On the Rail

A strong blend of local, regional and nationally touring Americana and roots artists will converge on The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd., from for the second annual On the Rail Roots Festival. Music begins at 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday , and 3 p.m. Sunday with The Felice Brothers, Town Mountain and Jamestown Revival headlining each day, respectively. Tickets are $30 each day, weekend passes are sold out. TheBurlKy.com

PB&J Series

The PB&J Series continues Saturday at the Loudon House, 209 Castlewood Dr., home of the Lexington Art League, with the Lexington Philharmonic performing music set to children’s stories such as Little Red Riding Hood and Rumpelstiltskin. Tickets are $5 for one of two shows at 10 a.m. or the other at 11 a.m. Facebook.com/events/2228330253932467

Zim’s Mad Farmers Live Music Series

Zim’s Cafe will host live music and a popup taco stand Saturday during the Lexington Farmer’s Market at Cheapside Park, 215 West Main St. At Zim’s Market Taco bar, sous chef Paul Hieb will be serving tacos made with items available from the farmer’s market beginning at 9 a.m. Music from The High Tops will begin at 11 a.m. ZimsCafe.com

Cinco de Mayo

Several restaurants and business throughout Central Kentucky will celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Sunday with food and drink specials including Country Boy Brewing. The brewery will have three festive beers — Fuego Del Oro (Golden Stout with Ancho Chilis), Mango Nacho Bait and Chili Lime Gose — on tap along with Forage Food Truck on site with a special Cinco de Mayo menu. The brewery opens at 11 a.m. at 436 Chair Ave. Facebook.com/events/461432964601342

OK, here’s one Derby thing

But it’s a laid back thing ... check out the Poor Man’s Harlan County Derby Eve Party, a tradition in Lexington. The party starts 6 p.m. Friday at B&B Morgan Tire at 851 North Broadway, costs just $20 per person at the door. The proceeds benefit the Cawood Ledford Harlan County Boys and Girls Club and there is a silent auction for Christ the King Cathedral’s Giving Tree Campaign to repair the cathedral and school. The party features live music, a barbecue hog roast and Mexican food from Maria’s Kitchen. The party also features special guests of honor including UK coaches and many former athletes, plus Hall of Fame jockey Chris McCarron. Facebook.com/HarlanCountyDerbyParty