Toast the beginning of Craft Beer Week, swing around the maypole and other weekend happenings

For 10 days, Lexington will celebrate Craft Beer Week. Get a sneak peek of Blue Stallion's special release of Maibock and Pirouette Graf beers.

Craft Beer Week

The 7th annual Lexington Craft Beer Week kicks off on May 10 with beer on tap from West Sixth, Ethereal, Mirror Twin, Blue Stallion, Pivot, Country Boy, Braxton, Rock House and Kentucky Ale at Whitaker Bank Ballpark for the Lexington Legends’ matchup with the Kannapolis Intimidators. A special $15 ticket gives attendees a box seat and two 12 oz. beer vouchers. 207 Legends Lane. LexBeerScene.com/LCBW

Ms. Pat

Thirteen-year comedy veteran Ms. Pat comes to Comedy Off Broadway from May 10-11. Ms. Pat was featured on TV Guide Network’s “StandUp in Stilettos” and Nickelodeon’s “NickMom Night Out” along with being a regular guest on the syndicated “Bob & Tom” radio show. Showtimes are at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. each night. Tickets are $13-15. 161 Lexington Green Circle. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

People dance around the maypole during Mayfest at Gratz Park in 2013. This year's event is Saturday and Sunday. Matt Goins Lexington Herald-Leader

Mayfest Arts Fair

The 25th annual Mayfest Arts Fair returns on May 11-12 at Gratz Park with work from over 70 artists, vendors, activity artists, musicians, dancers, performers, and children’s activities available to consume. The free event begins at 10 a.m. on May 11 and 11 a.m. on May 12. 251 W Second St.

Iris Show

The Bluegrass Iris Society will hold their 51st annual Iris Flower Show on May 11 on the lower level of the Lexington Green Mall. Over one hundred modern and historic iris varieties will be on display at the event, which runs from 1-4 p.m. and is free the enter. 161 Lexington Green Cir. BluegrassIris.org

Mother’s Day brunch

Two Lexington eateries are fixing up special Mother’s Day brunches of note. First, Wild Thyme will have brunch seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. that includes a bloody Mary and mimosa bar, a waffle bar, omelette station, dessert bar, and many other chef specialties. The buffet is $35 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 6 years and younger. 1060 Chinoe Rd. #108. WildThymeCooking.com

Additionally, Copper Roux will hold their annual Mother’s Day brunch featuring breakfast, salad, entrée, carving, and desserts at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. with all mother’s receiving a free mimosa. Meals are $36 for adults, $31.50 for seniors, $18.50 for children ages 8 to 4 years and free for children 3 years and under. 861 S Broadway. BayouBluegrass.com