See the top border collies, 3,000 4-by-4 panels at Gallery Hop, take a trip to Oz plus more weekend offerings

If you love border collies, this event is for you Five–hundred sheep were brought in from Montana and over 600 dog–handler teams competed during the five–day Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trial at Masterson Station Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five–hundred sheep were brought in from Montana and over 600 dog–handler teams competed during the five–day Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trial at Masterson Station Park.

Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trials

Dogs and handlers from across the U.S. and Canada compete from dawn to dusk through Sunday at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Rd.. The competition for border collies is one of the longest-running, largest and most prestigious in the country. Spectators are invited to bring their own dogs to watch the free event. bluegrassclassicsdt.com

Sheep and Fiber Festival

Running alongside the Stockdog Trials at Masterson Station Park, The Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival is back for its 10th annual gathering. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday and include fleece sales featuring over 100 vendors, sheep shearing demonstrations, silent auctions, workshops and shuttles to the sheepdog trials. Tickets are $5 with children 12 years and younger free. 3051 Leestown Rd. KentuckySheepAndFiber.com

Francisco’s Farm Art Fair

The Francisco’s Farm Art Fair is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Midway University in Midway. Artists will offer jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, and more. Food and drink vendors will be on site. Admission is free. Parking is $5. Franciscosfarm.org

Artist Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch worked on 3,000 4-inch by 4-inch panels on display at New Editions Gallery. Photo provided

Gallery Hop

The free self-guided tour of downtown galleries is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Along the route you’ll find 3,000 4-inch by 4-inch encaustic panels at New Editions Gallery, 500 W Short St. The artist, Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch, worked about 2,000 hours making them and a team of four needed 120 hours to install them. Galleryhoplex.com

A team of four took 120 hours to instal artist Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch’s thousands of panels. Photo provided

Taste of the Bluegrass

Taste of the Bluegrass will return for the 39th year on Friday at Keeneland’s Keene Barn & Entertainment Center for an evening of food, fun, music and drink benefitting a God’s Pantry Food Bank. Attendees will get to taste signature appetizer from from more than sixty local restaurants restaurants along with sampling from nearby distilleries, breweries and wineries. Musical guests The Mercy Men will perform at the event, which will also feature an appearance from Grayson native, self-taught cook and “Food Network Star” and “Holiday Baking Championship” winner Jason Smith. Tickets are $100-150. 4201 Versailles Rd. TasteOfTheBluegrass.org

“The Wizard of Oz”

Kentucky Ballet Theater and Director Norbe Risco will bring timeless classic “The Wizard of Oz” to the Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St., for the first time in six years. Follow Dorothy and others down the yellow brick road during performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m Saturday . $25-37. KYBallet.com

Founder’s Day Festival

Celebrate Lexington’s official “birthday” at the 25th annual Founders’ Day celebration Saturday at McConnell Springs Park, 416 Rebmann Ln. Activities include live, traditional music, guided tours of the park, colonial crafts, demonstrations of pioneer cooking and blacksmithing, kids activities ranging from tomahawk to bow and arrow, and more. The free event begins at 10 a.m. LexingtonKY.gov

Brews, Boots & Beats

Help support KVC Health Systems at the second annual Brews, Boots & Beats, 6-10 p.m. at Fasig Tipton, 2400 Newtown Pike. There will be live music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres from chef Ouita Michel and beer by West Sixth Brewing. $40. Kentucky.kvc.org/event/brews-boots-beats-2019