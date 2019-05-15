LexGo
See the top border collies, 3,000 4-by-4 panels at Gallery Hop, take a trip to Oz plus more weekend offerings
If you love border collies, this event is for you
Bluegrass Classic Stockdog Trials
Dogs and handlers from across the U.S. and Canada compete from dawn to dusk through Sunday at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Rd.. The competition for border collies is one of the longest-running, largest and most prestigious in the country. Spectators are invited to bring their own dogs to watch the free event. bluegrassclassicsdt.com
Sheep and Fiber Festival
Running alongside the Stockdog Trials at Masterson Station Park, The Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival is back for its 10th annual gathering. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday and include fleece sales featuring over 100 vendors, sheep shearing demonstrations, silent auctions, workshops and shuttles to the sheepdog trials. Tickets are $5 with children 12 years and younger free. 3051 Leestown Rd. KentuckySheepAndFiber.com
Francisco’s Farm Art Fair
The Francisco’s Farm Art Fair is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Midway University in Midway. Artists will offer jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, and more. Food and drink vendors will be on site. Admission is free. Parking is $5. Franciscosfarm.org
Gallery Hop
The free self-guided tour of downtown galleries is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Along the route you’ll find 3,000 4-inch by 4-inch encaustic panels at New Editions Gallery, 500 W Short St. The artist, Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch, worked about 2,000 hours making them and a team of four needed 120 hours to install them. Galleryhoplex.com
Taste of the Bluegrass
Taste of the Bluegrass will return for the 39th year on Friday at Keeneland’s Keene Barn & Entertainment Center for an evening of food, fun, music and drink benefitting a God’s Pantry Food Bank. Attendees will get to taste signature appetizer from from more than sixty local restaurants restaurants along with sampling from nearby distilleries, breweries and wineries. Musical guests The Mercy Men will perform at the event, which will also feature an appearance from Grayson native, self-taught cook and “Food Network Star” and “Holiday Baking Championship” winner Jason Smith. Tickets are $100-150. 4201 Versailles Rd. TasteOfTheBluegrass.org
“The Wizard of Oz”
Kentucky Ballet Theater and Director Norbe Risco will bring timeless classic “The Wizard of Oz” to the Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St., for the first time in six years. Follow Dorothy and others down the yellow brick road during performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m Saturday . $25-37. KYBallet.com
Founder’s Day Festival
Celebrate Lexington’s official “birthday” at the 25th annual Founders’ Day celebration Saturday at McConnell Springs Park, 416 Rebmann Ln. Activities include live, traditional music, guided tours of the park, colonial crafts, demonstrations of pioneer cooking and blacksmithing, kids activities ranging from tomahawk to bow and arrow, and more. The free event begins at 10 a.m. LexingtonKY.gov
Brews, Boots & Beats
Help support KVC Health Systems at the second annual Brews, Boots & Beats, 6-10 p.m. at Fasig Tipton, 2400 Newtown Pike. There will be live music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres from chef Ouita Michel and beer by West Sixth Brewing. $40. Kentucky.kvc.org/event/brews-boots-beats-2019
