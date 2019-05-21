Weekend musts: Join 8,000 runners at Keeneland, dive into Poolapalooza, take in a new art fair

Aquatic center opens with upgrades Southland Aquatic Center assistant manager Adam Smith talks about the new features available at the community pool located on Hill-n-Dale road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southland Aquatic Center assistant manager Adam Smith talks about the new features available at the community pool located on Hill-n-Dale road.

Poolapalooza





Celebrate the beginning of the summer swim season from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Southland Aquatic Center at 625 Hill-n-Dale Road. The day will include giveaways, music, and family-friendly activities. The city’s other aquatic centers at Castlewood, Tates Creek and Woodland will also be open for the season.

Kevin Gates

The Baton Rouge rapper comes to Rupp Arena having placed seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including “2 Phones” peaking at No. 7 in 2016. His latest album, “Luca Brasil 3” hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, but 2016’s “Islah” eclipsed that at No. 2. 7 p.m.; $42-$82; RuppArena.com.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

GreenFest

GreenFest returns to the Bluegrass Community and Technical College Newtown Pike campus, 500 Newtown Pike, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Activities include workshops ranging from how to grow your own mushrooms to how to clean house gutters with essential oils, eco-friendly vendors, food and a kids’ activity room. $10; BGGreenSource.org/GreenFest.

Art Fair

The first ever arts festival at McConnell Springs Park will take place noon Saturday at the park, 416 Rebmann Way. The festival will include music from Rowdy Folk and food from the Epic Cure food truck and Sweet Sisters Shaved Ice in addition to work from a bevy of visual artists including from Sarah Mansfield, Indigo Soul Designs and Homegrown Collectives. Facebook.com/events/2307762179467560

Musicians from the Chamber Music Society performed at the 2015 Chamber Music Festival of the Bluegrass at Shaker Village at Pleasant Hill. Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com

Chamber Music Festival of the Bluegrass

World-acclaimed chamber musicians from New York’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will visit Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. Now in its thirteenth year, and as seen on PBS’s Live From Lincoln Center, concerts are 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $30-$80; Shakervillageky.org.

Keeneland

The inaugural Big Lex 4 Miler will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Rd. The run, expected to draw 8,000 participants, will be part of a foot-race series called the Bluegrass Trifecta that will be comprised of the Big Lex 4 Miler, Bluegrass 10,000 and Midsummer Night’s Run. The four-mile course, which has never been run before, will take participants throughout the historic and scenic landscape in and around Keeneland. $35-40; BluegrassTrifectaRaceSeries.com.

Lexington Singers

The Lexington Singers will conclude their 60th season 7:30 p.m. Saturday with their ever-popular Pops concert at the Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. The 2019 Pops Jubilation show will feature the Advanced Choir from the Lexington Singers Children’s Choir, several soloists, ensemble numbers, and their Pops band. $16-36. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Donnie Baker Provided

Donnie Baker

Comedian Donnie Baker, a regular guest on the nationally syndicated “Bob and Tom Show,” brings his relatable blend of everyday comedy to Comedy Off Broadway, 161 Lexington Green Circle. Showtimes are at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7:15 p.m. Sunday. $22-25; ComedyOffBroadway.com.