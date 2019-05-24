Why rapper Lil Nas X showed up at Billy Ray Cyrus’ house with a shiny red surprise

Billy Ray Cyrus shared a photo of himself with Lil Nas X and a Maserati on Instagram. Instagram

Kentucky native Billy Ray Cyrus got a little surprise this week when rapper Lil Nas X showed up at his house in a Maserati.

It was Lil Nas X’s way of celebrating the success of his unconventional collaboration with Cyrus on the remix of his hit single “Old Town Road.”

The remix has been at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the past seven weeks and has listeners puzzling over whether the song is country, hip hop or something else.

The duo’s time-traveling cowboy-themed music video, released last week, had been viewed more than 66 million times on YouTube as of Friday.

In a short video shared on social media earlier this week, Lil Nas X says he’s “about to pull up at Billy Ray Cyrus’ crib and I’m Postmating him a gift.”

When Cyrus comes out, Lil Nas X presents him with a red convertible, saying “I got you something.”

“Are you serious, man?” Cyrus asks as he hops in the driver’s seat. “Whoa, we may not come back, man! Holy smokes.”

Later, Cyrus appeared on ”The Late Late Show with James Corden,” telling Corden that “I don’t even know what to say.”

“The next thing I know the story was out that he’d bought me this car, and I’ll be honest with you I was just acting. ...The harder that I try to act the worse I get, so I just thought I’m gonna keep it real and pretend Nas is giving me this car.”

Cyrus went on to perform a song from his new album, “The SnakeDoctor Circus,” which was released Friday.

Cyrus rose to fame with his single “Achy Breaky Heart” 27 years ago.

He shared a photo of his “Mamaw and Papaw Cyrus” on Facebook Thursday, saing “he was the first one to take me to Old Town Road In KY,” a reference to the Oldtown covered bridge in Greenup County.