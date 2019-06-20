Shark Week at the library, lanterns over Jacobson Park and other weekend best bets

Nappy Roots, from left, Skinny DeVille, B. Stille, Fish Scales, guest artist 808 South and Ron Clutch will be in Lexington at the Lyric Theater.

Nappy Roots in concert

Celebrate Juneteenth, a day commemorating the emancipation of slavery in Texas and other confederate states, at 7:30 p.m. on June 21 with a pair of two hot Kentucky bands, one from the present day and another from yesteryear, as Louisville southern rap quartet Nappy Roots and Lexington neo soul collective Joslyn & The Sweet Compression team up for a performance at the Lyric Theatre. Tickets are $30. 300 E Third St. LexingtonLyric.com

Take Kids Fishing Day

The nonprofit Union Sportsmen’s Alliance is teaming up with the Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Local 110 and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to host the Nicholasville Area Take Kids Fishing Day – a free community fishing event on June 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Southland Christian Church Lake. 5001 Harrodsburg Rd. in Nicholasville. UnionSportsmen.org

EggFest

For those that didn’t get their fill of the Big Green Egg outdoor cooker a couple of weeks ago at the Bluegrass BBQ Fest can do so this weekend at EggFest, beginning at 10 a.m. on June 22 at HouseWarmings. The event, which acts as an annual fundraiser for GreenHouse17, will showcase the grilling, smoking and cooking prowess of the Big Green Egg through classes and demonstrations along with raffles and more. Tickets are $15. 2320 Palumbo Dr. myhousewarmings.com/eggfest

We Dig Shark Week

Shark Week may not be until next month, but you can get your hands on the real thing at the Lexington Public Library — Beaumont Branch on June 22 during their Library Fan Fest event courtesy of Newport Aquarium. The free to attend, family friendly event running from 2 to 4 p.m. will also feature a variety of other Shark Week related activities. 3080 Fieldstone Way. LexPubLib.org

Water Lantern Festival

Lanterns will light up the sky over Jacobson Park on Saturday evening during the Water Lantern Festival presented by One World LLC. The event begins at 6 p.m. with music, food trucks and other activities before lantern designing and the lantern launch later in the evening. Tickets are $25–40. 4001 Athens Boonesboro Rd. WaterLanternFestival.com