Summer kicks into high gear this weekend: Pridefest, Shakespeare, Bourbon Pompeii and more
Pride festival brings color, music and message of inclusiveness to downtown Lexington
Lexington Pride Festival
Lexington’s Pride Festival returns with a special two-day celebration on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising from June 28 to 29 at Robert Stephens Courthouse Plaza. The event will include a Stonewall exhibit in Phoenix Park next to the Lexington Public Library along with drag shows, musical and theatre performances and much more across two stages all weekend long. Admission to the event is free. 120 N. Limestone Rd. LexPrideFest.org.
Much Ado About Nothing
The Kentucky Conservatory Theatre and Appalachian Shakespeare Center will host multiple presentations of “Much Ado About Nothing” at Woodland Park from June 28 to 30 as part of SummerFest. The production is set in the aftermath of World War II and follows the rocky romances of Hero, Claudio, Beatrice and Benedict as they explore what loyalty, trust, and love means to each of them. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. each night from June 28 to 30. In July, Summerfest continues with “Broadway Under the Stars” July 4-7 and July 18-21. Tickets are $15. 601 E High St. MyKCT.org.
Kelsey Waldon
The singer, recently signed by John Prine, will be at The Burl on Friday night, along with John R. Miller and the Engine Lights and Pat Reedy and the Longtime Goners. 9 p.m., The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. $12-$15. theburlky.com
Car Show
Springfield Remanufacturing Corp. of Lexington will hold a car show June 29 at its Eastland Drive facilities beginning at 5 p.m. with proceeds from the event being donated to the Catholic Action Center. Voting will be split into five categories — Best Mopar-GMC, Best FoMoCo, Best Import, Best Diesel and Best Motorcycle — with winners being announced at 7 p.m. The event will also include a live DJ, food on-site and more. Registration for the car show participants is $20. 1105 Eastland Dr. SRCLEX.com.
Paint the Town
View works from over 60 local artists at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center beginning at 6:30 p.m. on June 29 during Paint the Town 2019. All of the paintings on display will be of the cityscape of Lexington, which artists will have completed work on earlier in the afternoon. An opening exhibition and reception will coincide with the free event, which also includes voting on a People’s Choice ballot for your favorite work of art. 141 E Main St. ArtConnectsLex.org.
Exploring Bourbon Pompeii
Learn about the discovery of Bourbon Pompeii at the Buffalo Trace Distillery with “Bourbon Archaeologist” Nicolas Laracuente from 2-3 p.m. on June 30 at the Beaumont Branch of the Lexington Public Library for part two of a three-part series looking at the archaeology of Kentucky’s bourbon distilleries. Admission to the event is free. 3080 Fieldstone Way. LexPubLib.org.
Midsummer Nights
Midway is presenting “Midsummer Nights in Midway” on June 28, July 27 and Aug. 23, with live music, family fun and opportunities to dine a local restaurants from 6 to 10 p.m. Midwayrenaissance.com
Gareth Reynolds
Comedy Off Broadway will have Gareth Reynolds, half of the hit podcast “The Dollop,” on June 27-29. Tickets are $12-$15. Comedyoffbroadway.com
Sherlock Holmes
Pioneer Playhouse will present “Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders,” a murder mystery set at the 1896 Minnesota Winter Carnival, June 25-July 6. Pioneerplayhouse.com
Blueberry trail
Reed Valley Orchard is hosting Berry Trail and Blueberry Pancake Days, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 29. Reed Valley Orchard, 239 Lail Lane, Paris. Reedvalleyorchard.com
