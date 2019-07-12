The Avett Brothers are coming back to Rupp. Tickets go on sale soon.

Scott Avett, Seth Avett and Joe Kwon sing “Ain’t No Man” to the Forecastle crowd. The first day of the 2016 Forecastle Festival was July 15, 2016 at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Ky. rcopley@herald-leader.com

Rupp Arena announced Friday that The Avett Brothers will return to Rupp Area Nov. 2. Tickets for the show will become available next week to fans.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting 10 a.m. July 18, and general public ticket sales start the next day at the same time.

The Avett Brothers have reached No. 1 on Billboard’s top albums, rock albums and digital albums charts.

The band’s new album “Closer Than Together” comes out Oct. 5, and includes their new song “High Steppin’.”

On Sunday, The Avett Brothers will be one of the headliners at this weekend’s Forecastle festival in Louisville.

They shared the Rupp Arena stage in October 2015 with Jason Isbell.