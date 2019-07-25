Lexington weekend options: LEGO, Warehouse Block Party, 10-minute plays, Apollo

BrickUniverse LEGO Convention coming to Lexington BrickUniverse LEGO Conventions feature LEGO displays and events for LEGO lovers to view and participate in. The LEGO artists come in a day before to build their displays for those to view throughout the weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK BrickUniverse LEGO Conventions feature LEGO displays and events for LEGO lovers to view and participate in. The LEGO artists come in a day before to build their displays for those to view throughout the weekend.

Lexington LEGO Fan Expo

BrickUniverse Lexington, the ultimate LEGO lover’s paradise, will take over the Lexington Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on July 27 and 28. The event will feature hands-on LEGO attractions, building zones, special guest appearances, vendors with unique LEGO sets and accessories, and much more. The event is $15 plus fees to attend. 430 W Vine Street. BrickUniverse.com

Warehouse Block Art Unveiling

The Warehouse Block will officially unveil its latest art instillation on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. during a ceremony in conjunction with the Lexington Fayette-Urban County Government Corridors Commission. Created by Ryan Hargrove, the installation – affectionately named “cubes” – are three large multi-sided art pieces, ranging in size from six feet to eight feet in height, complete with interior LED alternating lighting, that will mark the entryway to the Warehouse Block. The unveiling is free to attend. 701 National Avenue. WarehouseBlockLex.com

Warehouse Block Party

Take in the best of the National Avenue Warehouse Block with the strip’s annual block party from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on July 27. This will be the sixth installment of the Block Party Series, which features local artists, food trucks, businesses and non-profit organizations all lining the length of National Avenue. Bands performing include the Type Blue Band, Hi-5 and the StarDevils. The event is free to attend. Walton, National, and North Ashland Avenues. WarehouseBlockLex.com

Lexington Art League Exhibit Opening

The Lexington Art League will celebrate the opening of five new local art exhibitions from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, July 26 with live music from Coralee & The Townies and refreshments from Minton’s at 760. Exhibitions include Martin Beck and Brandon C. Smith: The Present of Past Things, Crimson Duvall: In Darkness She Blossoms, Mia Cinelli: This Being Said, Ben LaFever: Spirit Shadow, and Allison May and Cara Cecil: The Archive, a Document of Courage. The event is free to attend. 209 Castlewood Drive. LexingtonArtLeague.org

10-Minute Play Festival

Ever want to see seven plays over the course of two hours? You can this weekend during the 10-Minute Play Festival presented by Studio Players, Lexington’s Community Theatre, with multiple showings from July 25-28 at the Carriage House Theatre. Plays being performed include “Expiration Date,” “940 Feathers,” “Whiskey Neat,” “Would You Like A Tissue?,” “Top Shelf Tolstoy,” “Mother Knows Best,” and “The Holy Grail.” Showtimes are at 8 p.m. on July 25-27 and at 2:30 p.m. on July 28. Tickets are $15-17. 154 W Bell Court. StudioPlayers.org

Celebrating Mission Apollo

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 27 at the Living Arts & Science Center with hands-on activities and exhibits such as learning about the Apollo missions and the history of space travel in the Farish planetarium and observing rocket launches by the Aviation Museum of Kentucky. The event is free to attend. 362 N Martin Luther King Boulevard. LASCLex.org

Kentucky River Jam

Kentucky Employees Credit Union, Canoe Kentucky and Hollerwood Productions present the third 2019 edition of the KY River Jam, a free summer music series, at Ward Oates Amphitheater in Frankfort from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on July 27. Featured musicians at this month’s gathering include Allman Brothers cover band The Allman Butter Band, Dustin Collins and Lauren Beeler. 520 West Main Street in Frankfort. Facebook.com

Run for Recovery

The 20th Annual Shepherds House Run for Recovery is Saturday, July 27th, 8 a.m., at Keeneland. There’s a 5K and a 1-mile fun walk, $30 each. Food and Beverage provided and live music by Arthur Hancock and Friends. Shepherd’s House is a 12- to 18-month transitional residential treatment program for men 18 years of age and older. Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road. Sign up at WWW.r4rky.com