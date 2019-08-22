Seven festivals on tap this weekend plus an end of summer bash with free ice cream

LexGo
Bourbon on the Banks
Over 60 bourbon, spirits, wine and beer vendors, 20 food vendors and live music will be on tap during Bourbon on the Banks at Riverview Park & Ward Oates Amphitheater in Frankfort at 5 p.m. on Aug. 24. Presented by Community Trust Bank, the event’s proceeds will support research into African-American history in the spirits industry along with scholarships for Kentucky State University, as they launch a new fermentation and distilling curriculum this year. Tickets are $65 and include all food and beverages. 520 West Main Street in Frankfort. BourbonOnTheBanks.org
Gardenside at Sunset
Celebrate the cultural distinctiveness of the Gardenside neighborhood with the first “Gardenside at Sunset” family-friendly event from 6-10 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the Gardenside Shopping Center, 1808 Alexandria Drive. Sponsored by the Greater Gardenside Association, the celebration will feature international and downhome food, West Sixth beer, music from the Big Maracas and Steve Sizemore Group, dance and free activities for kids including a bouncy house, face painting and balloon animals. The event is free to attend.
Midsummer Nights in Midway
Midway Renaissance, a non-profit working to preserve the past and ensure the future of historic Midway will present the final 2019 installment of “Midsummer Nights in Midway” at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 in downtown. The free event will feature live music from Superfecta from 7-10 p.m. along with food and craft vendors, downtown restaurants and shops, beer from West Sixth Brewing, kids activities and more. 101 East Main Street in Midway. MidwayRenaissance.com
Chevy Chase Street Fair
The Chevy Chase Street Fair returns from 4-10 p.m. on Aug. 24 with local vendors, food, music, libations and Kids Kove. Vendors include Bourbon n’ Toulouse, Chevy Chase Inn, The Beer Trappe and Joella’s Hot Chicken, among others. The event is free to attend. 800 block of Euclid Avenue.
Crave Lexington
Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival, Kentucky’s biggest celebration of locally-crafted fare, returns to Masterson Station Park on Aug. 24-25. Activities at the festival’s 7th annual gathering include 50 food vendors, 14 musical acts including The Wooks and Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, and a classic car show along with a variety of food cook-offs, workshops and more. Gates open at noon each day with tickets costing $8-12. Food items can be purchased from vendors on site for an additional $2, $3 or $5. 3051 Leestown Road. CraveLexington.com
Versailles Twilight Festival
The 19th annual Versailles Twilight Festival will take place in downtown Versailles from 3-9 p.m on Aug. 24. The free event includes live music, food, arts and crafts, a kid’s zone and a variety of exhibits and demonstrations. 141 North Main Street.
Chamber Music Festival of Lexington
Ten days of concerts beginning Aug. 22 at various locations in Lexington featuring pop-up concerts, a family storytime at the Village Branch library, a cabaret concert and more. Three different main stage concerts will be held at the Downtown Arts Center. Some events are free while others are $15-40. Chambermusiclex.org
Charles Phoenix
Charles Phoenix, the “Ambassador of Americana,” will bring his Big Retro Slide Show to the Kentucky Theatre at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25. A showman, tour guide, food crafter and author, Phoenix is also known for his madcap Test Kitchen videos, “field trip” tours and colorful coffee table books, all celebrating classic and kitschy American life and style. Tickets are $22 for the all ages event. 214 East Main Street. CharlesPhoenix.com
Ice Cream Social
McConnell Springs will host a free, end of summer ice cream social from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 25. The gathering will also feature kids activities such as a scavenger hunt, fossil dig and raffle. 416 Rebmann Lane. Mcconnellsprings.org
