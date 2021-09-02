‘Like celebrities.’ Eight Lexington friends appear on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean

Photo credit: Laurent Basset/Bravo

A group of Lexington friends are currently appearing on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, network representatives confirmed Wednesday.

Best friends Niki Wiley, a Lexington real estate agent, and Halie Potter, along with more acquaintances, in 2020 boarded Below Deck Mediterranean’s mega-yacht Lady Michelle, Wiley told the Herald-Leader. The show focuses on the charter yacht’s crew and their guests.

The all-female group of guests appeared in episode 610 which aired Aug. 30 on Bravo.

They will also appear in upcoming episodes on Monday and Sept. 13 at 9 pm EST.

In addition to Wiley and Potter, others in the group were Kristol Yeager, Sarah Hyden, Ashley Brown, Bailey Hancock, Andrea Coughtry and Danielle Stratton, network representatives said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Five of the women currently live in Lexington. The others live elsewhere in Kentucky, formerly lived in Lexington or have to ties to Lexington.

“I had always watched Below Deck,” said Wiley. “I’ve always been a fan of all the Bravo shows.”

Once Wiley decided to gather of group of eight friends to appear on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, “it all just came to fruition,” she said.

They were on the yacht in Croatia for four days.

“We had a blast,” Wiley said. “We wanted to just have a good time. They made it a great time. We were treated like celebrities.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In addition to the air times, episodes are available for early access one week in advance on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, network representatives said.