Actor offers a “date” with him to raise money for refugees coming to Kentucky

Kentucky Refugee Ministries is hosting its Passport to Flavor event with a special twist: You could win a date with actor Steve Zahn.
In a video on Facebook, Zahn said that you can win “coffee, lunch, dinner, a snack ... brunch ... with me, in Lexington.”
For you and a friend, and Zahn will even buy.
The actor, who starred in “Planet of the Apes,” lives near Lexington on a farm with his wife, Robyn Peterman, and two children. Zahn “is a huge supporter” of KRM’s mission of refugee resettlement, according to the Facebook post.
“If you’re a fan awesome; if you’re not, free food!” he said.
Kentucky Refugee Ministries is offering the date with Zahn as part of its annual fundraiser. The event is 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Distillery Square Event Center on Manchester. KRM helps refugees, many from war-torn countries, resettle in Kentucky.
Tickets, available online through the KRM Facebook page, are $40 in advance or $50 at the door; children 5 and younger get in free.
The event features international foods from the countries of refugees that KRM has helped, plus world music and dance and art.
There also is a silent auction, and the “date with Zahn” is part of that.
“You can go and bid and enjoy food from around the world, or you can bid online. You don’t even have to be there,” Zahn said.
Comments