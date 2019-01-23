‘Top Chef’ Kentucky takes the competition to Lake Cumberland where things get fishy

Can you say par-tay? “Top Chef” Kentucky heads to Lake Cumberland with “Below Deck’ stars Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn, plus the remaining nine chefs: Justin Sutherland, Kelsey Barnard, Sara Bradley, Eric Adjepong, Adrienne Wright, Michelle Minori, Brian Young, David Viana and Eddie Konrad. Bravo David Moir/Bravo