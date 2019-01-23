‘Top Chef’ Kentucky takes the competition to Lake Cumberland where things get fishy

“Top Chef” Kentucky tackles this big question next: What’s better than a party on a houseboat on Lake Cumberland? The answer: Two parties!
In this week’s episode, it looks like the remaining nine chefs split into two teams and throw competing parties on houseboats on Lake Cumberland.
For the outside world, this will be a great chance to see one of Kentucky’s most scene natural wonders. And some great houseboats.
This is what a lot of Kentuckians do on summer weekends: They head to the lake and relax on a boat. Not all are as posh as these, with hot tubs and spiral slides and chefs to whip together batches of yummy nibbles.
From the clips, it looks like it’s anything but smooth sailing, with a power outage that could leave some dishes a little raw.
And in the teaser at the end of last week’s episode (remember the beef!) we saw chef Adrienne apparently getting too sick to serve.
Hope it wasn’t something that she ate ... or in the water.
The episode has some surprises, of course, including guest judge Emeril Lagasse, who knows how to kick it up a notch.
Biggest question will be who gets sent to “Last Chance Kitchen” next: Will it be Brian, who says he wants to carve porchetta from the hot tub, or maybe Kentucky’s Sara, who was the other chef in the bottom three in the beef debacle that sent Brandon out for his slimy tartare?
If Adrienne really can’t compete, will she be eliminated? She had one of the three beef dishes the judges actually liked last week, and has been strong in recent episodes. But this isn’t “The Voice;” the chef’s food has to do the talking.
Or will it be someone else entirely? (I’d be surprised if it’s David, Eddie or Eric but I think any of the others could be at risk.)
Whoever gets the cut will be heading to “Last Chance Kitchen,” which you really should be watching. (If you haven’t seen it yet, spoilers are coming.)
This week’s episode pits Brandon and Pablo in a test that threatens to turn head judge Tom Colicchio’s stomach: Cook at least two slimy foods in ways that will have Tom liking them.
Brandon goes with snails, mountain yam noodles and seaweed, while Pablo chooses okra and jellyfish. Both turn out amazing dishes but it’s Brandon who slides in front, to Tom’s frank surprise.
He cheers Brandon by reminding him that three winners of “Top Chef” have come through “Last Chance Kitchen.”
Stay tuned: “Top Chef” airs on Bravo at 8 p.m. Thursday. “Last Chance Kitchen” is available online.
And if this episode has you intrigued by Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, the Kentucky Department of Tourism would be happy for you to plan a visit.
