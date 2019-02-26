Laura Bell Bundy announces her next big role: becoming a mom

Lexington native Laura Bell Bundy has announced that she and husband Thom Hinkle are expecting.
Bundy shared the news via social media, saying her baby boy is due May 31.
“I’ve been reminded of the beauty in life’s transitions in the last year. Thank goodness for the circle of life, and the blessings we feel we’ve received from our recently departed angels,” Bundy said in a post shared online. “We are so grateful... (and I’m so grateful I have the baby daddy I do... I’m even more in love with him).”
Bundy lost her father, Donald Bundy, and maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ann “Tibbie” Bell, last summer, while she was starring in the musical “Sweet Charity” in Los Angeles.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Bundy and Hinkle, an executive at TBS, were married in a country-themed wedding at Santa Anita Park in California in 2017.
Bundy’s career has spanned the stage, screen and music industry. She was nominated for a Tony after originating the Broadway role of Elle Woods in “Legallly Blonde.”
Comments