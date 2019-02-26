Celebrities

Laura Bell Bundy announces her next big role: becoming a mom

By Karla Ward

February 26, 2019 08:24 PM

Laura Bell Bundy receives key to the city

Lexington native and Tony Award nominated actress Laura Bell Bundy received the key to the city from Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, Tuesday. She is in town to co-direct the Lexington Theatre Company's production of "Legally Blonde -- The Musical."
By
Up Next
Lexington native and Tony Award nominated actress Laura Bell Bundy received the key to the city from Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, Tuesday. She is in town to co-direct the Lexington Theatre Company's production of "Legally Blonde -- The Musical."
By

Lexington native Laura Bell Bundy has announced that she and husband Thom Hinkle are expecting.

Bundy shared the news via social media, saying her baby boy is due May 31.

“I’ve been reminded of the beauty in life’s transitions in the last year. Thank goodness for the circle of life, and the blessings we feel we’ve received from our recently departed angels,” Bundy said in a post shared online. “We are so grateful... (and I’m so grateful I have the baby daddy I do... I’m even more in love with him).”

Bundy lost her father, Donald Bundy, and maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ann “Tibbie” Bell, last summer, while she was starring in the musical “Sweet Charity” in Los Angeles.

Bundy and Hinkle, an executive at TBS, were married in a country-themed wedding at Santa Anita Park in California in 2017.

Bundy’s career has spanned the stage, screen and music industry. She was nominated for a Tony after originating the Broadway role of Elle Woods in “Legallly Blonde.”

Post by Laura Bell Bundy.

Karla Ward

Karla Ward is a native of Logan County who has worked as a reporter at the Herald-Leader for 18 years. She covers breaking news.

  Comments  