Celebrities
She’s party mom for real now: ‘Top Chef’ Kentucky finalist Sara Bradley has her baby
Ouita Michel to Sara Bradley: ‘It’s okay to be categorized as the Kentucky Chef’
That bun is done: Paducah chef and “Top Chef” finalist Sara Bradley announced the birth of her daughter.
Bradley posted the news on social media, saying “meet lula bea! born thursday, may 30th, at 10:48p. our little lady, weighed in at 6lbs 10oz and is 20 1/2” long,” saying she and husband Austin Martin are “all happy, healthy, and in love.”
On Instagram, fellow chef and mom Kelsey Barnard Clark posted hearts of congratulations.
Sara and Kelsey were finalists on last season’s “Top Chef” Kentucky edition, with Kelsey winning the title. Online commenters nicknamed Sara “party mom” long before she was pregnant for her affinity for fun and bourbon.
In the hashtags on her post, the owner of Freight House restaurant in Paducah indicated she doesn’t plan to change that: “#newbies #nakedand afraid #partymom #setlesdown #asif #neverknewiwascapableofthismuchlove.”
Fellow chef Adrienne Wright also is expecting her baby soon. Both chefs announced their pregnancies before the final episodes of the season aired.
Comments