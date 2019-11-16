Ariana Grande gives ‘a gentle heads up’ about her concert at Rupp tomorrow

A day before she was scheduled to appear onstage in Lexington, pop superstar Ariana Grande has given “a gentle heads up” to her fans: she’s sick.

Grande is scheduled to perform at Rupp Arena Sunday as part of her Sweetener tour, but she raised the possibility Saturday that she might have to cancel.

The vocalist shared an Instagram story, saying “i don’t want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if god forbid i can’t make the show happen.”

She said she has been sick since her last show in London and has struggled with head and throat pain.

“I sound okay i’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” she wrote. “I am seeing my doctor and trying my v best to get better for tomorrow’s show. the last thing i would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left.”

Grande said she’s been getting IV drips and taking medicine to try to get well, but “just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

She said her mom and friends are taking good care of her, but it’s “a scary feeling.”

“Love you with all my heart and will keep you posted,” she said in closing.

Fans quickly took to Twitter, encouraging her to take good care of herself.

After Sunday’s show at Rupp, Grande is scheduled to perform 17 more dates, ending the tour in Los Angeles Dec. 22.

thank u my love. my head was literally beyond pounding. throat too. but this makes me happy to read. i love y’all and can’t tell u how much i appreciate your kindness. i’ll keep u posted. https://t.co/La9bISzvLZ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 16, 2019