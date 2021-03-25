What was Martha Stewart doing having lunch in Lexington this week?

Martha Stewart apparently was in Lexington this week and stopped by BurgerFi near the University of Kentucky campus for a quick lunch. Instagram

University of Kentucky students grabbing lunch near campus earlier this week might have been startled by seeing a very familiar face: Martha Stewart, doyen of all things domestic, at BurgerFi.

Stewart, who is now on the boards of both BurgerFi and AppHarvest, posted photos on her Instagram Wednesday.

She said, “We were all hungry after a six-hour board meeting @appharvest in Louisville kentucky yesterday. On the way to the airport four of us made a pit stop @burgerfi and ate a variety of offerings.”

Although Stewart said they stopped in Louisville, there is no BurgerFi location there. And the photos show the restaurant on Avenue of Champions, right across from UK. One of the images is of Stewart outside the location at 391 Rose St.

What did Martha decide would be “a good thing” to eat?

“I had the lettuce wrapped vegetarian burger,” Stewart said in the post. “And the famous giant onion rings. Delish!!!”

The board of AppHarvest, the company in Morehead growing tomatoes under giant super-efficient greenhouses, also includes the former Impossible Foods’ CFO David Lee, who became AppHarvest president in January.

But BurgerFi uses Beyond Burgers, not Impossible Burger, so if Lee was with her he may have had to go with a former competitor.

Clearly, you are what you eat, and what you invest in.