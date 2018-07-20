Red, White & Boom single-day tickets go on sale

Country music fans can now purchase single-day tickets for Red, White and Boom, the Labor Day weekend music festival.

Single-day tickets start at $29.50 and can be purchased through the Rupp Arena website, Ticketmaster, the Lexington Center ticket office, or by phone at (859) 233-3535. Fans can also still purchase multi-day tickets and VIP packages. Prior to today, only three day tickets were available.

The festival will be held indoors at Rupp Arena for the first time this September following strong weather last year, and will feature performances from artists like Chris Young, Brad Paisley, and Toby Keith, who will headline each of the three days. Also in the lineup are artists such as Kane Brown, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde and others. See the official lineup and read more about each performer here.

The move to Rupp Arena will allow the festival to add more performers because of its turntable stage, which allows for faster changes between artists, bringing the total number of performers this year to 15. Last year set the attendance record during Blake Shelton’s Sunday performance.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

If you go

Red, White & Boom 2018

What: Country music festival featuring Chris Young, Cole Swindell, Brad Paisley and Toby Keith.

When: Aug. 31-Sept. 2

Where: Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St.

Tickets: Single-day tickets start at $29.50, three-day tickets start at $99

Call: 859-233-3535

Online: Rupparena.com, Redwhiteandboom.com