Exclusive first listen to JD Shelburne’s new single ‘Born For This’

Kentucky native and country music singer JD Shelburne, often known for his Kentucky Derby red carpet proposal, has a new album set to release Saturday, July 28, 2018.
Before his new album hits the mainstream, check out an exclusive premiere of his single ‘Born For This’ right here on Kentucky.com.
“It’s the first song on the record, and it talks about picking up guitar and adapting to a new venture in life while attending college and just running with it,” Shelburne said in the press release.
Shelburne will commemorate the release of his fourth album, Two Lane Town, with a free concert in his hometown of Taylorsville at 7 p.m. He will continue to tour around Kentucky and surrounding areas through the fall.
JD SHELBURNE TOUR DATES
JUL 28 Hometown CD Release Party on Main Street - Taylorsville, Ky.
JUL 31 The 615 Hideaway LIVE Session! - Nashville, Tenn.
JUL 31 Ole Red Nashville - Nashville, Tenn.
AUG 03 Gilleys’ Nightclub Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nev.
AUG 04 Gilleys’ Nightclub Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nev.
AUG 10 Cumberland County Fair (w/ Dylan Scott) - Greenup, Ill.
AUG 15 Levee At The Riverhouse - Louisville, Ky.
AUG 16 The Goat Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro, Tenn.
AUG 18 Kentucky State Fair - Louisville, Ky.
AUG 18 Horseshoe Southern Indiana - Elizabeth, Ind.
AUG 23 Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, Ky.
AUG 24 Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen - Louisville, Ky.
AUG 31 The Goat Louisville - Louisville, Ky.
SEP 06 Newport on the Levee, Sundown Concert Series - Newport, Ky.
SEP 12 Levee at the Riverhouse - Louisville, Ky.
SEP 14 Madison Music in the Park Concert Series - Madison, Ind.
SEP 15 Waterstep 2018 Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille - Prospect, Ky.
SEP 19 Timber Pointe Golf Club - Poplar Grove, Ill.
SEP 20 Bourbon, Bluegrass and Bluejeans Event - Chicago, Ill.
SEP 21 Hurstbourne Country Club, Bourbon, Boots & BBQ Concert - Louisville, Ky.
SEP 28 Four Roses Bourbon, Private Event - Lawrenceburg, Ky.
SEP 28 Waylons Feed & Firewater - Louisville, Ky.
SEP 29 Private Event - Louisville, Ky.
OCT 11 The Goat Mount Juliet - Mount Juliet, Tenn.
OCT 15 Private Event - Louisville, Ky.
OCT 16 Private Event - Louisville, Ky.
OCT 19 Waylon’s Feed & Firewater - Louisville, Ky.
OCT 20 Bourbonanza Street Fair - Frankfort, Ky.
OCT 20 Halloween Bash, Private Event - Simpsonville, Ky.
OCT 24 Levee at the Riverhouse - Louisville, Ky.
OCT 26 Kentucky Derby Museum, Winstar Farm Gala - Louisville, Ky.
