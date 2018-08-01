Should we be afraid of Jeanne Vomit-Terror? Find out Friday night at the Green Lantern.

Jeanne Vomit-Terror
9 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Green Lantern, 497 W. 3rd . $5. desperatespirits.com.
One of the few bits of information offering hints to the artistic identity of Jeanne Vomit-Terror sits in the bio material for her new “Empire Waste” album. It describes the Lexington artist as an “enigmatic avant-garde chanteuse.”
And that’s about all the background detail anyone is willing to fess up to.
If you’ve seen one of Vomit-Terror’s shows, though, you know what a hullabaloo-like experience it can be. A 2013 performance, staged as part of the Boomslang festival, was a dance party and performance art extravaganza complete with costumed musicians, dancers and a general air of dangerous fun.
On record, though, “Empire Waste,” leans more to the dance party vibe. One of two summer releases on the Lexington-based Desperate Spirits label, the music is full of percolating synths, disco-like beats, Euro-pop ambience and a sense of electronica that is as cheery as it is progressive. The advance single “Jokes Come True” typifies the sense of echoing, percussive, brassy fun.
Vomit-Terror’s onstage presentation of such music, however, is altogether larger. Between the artists and the dancers, there will be 15 performers on duty Friday night at the Green Lantern, a venue whose stage space is, shall we say, compact.
“As a live band, the Jeanne Vomit-Terror experience is as big of a project as I’ve ever been involved with,” said John Ferguson, who oversees Desperate Spirits as well as the veteran Lexington pop troupe Big Fresh, much of which will form the backbone of the band at tonight’s concert. “The stage show has kind of outgrown most spaces here in town. We’ll probably take up the whole stage at the Green Lantern, as well as some of the dance floor. It’s a super fun project.”
Big Fresh’s “Sweeps” is the other August release on tap for Desperate Spirits. Ferguson will share more on that project later this month ahead of the band’s Aug. 19 performance at The Burl.
Jordan Munson and Elias Gross
7 p.m. Aug. 4 at KY4KY Fun Mall, 720 Bryan Ave. Free. jordanmunson.com.
Two Lexington musical expatriates are returning this weekend for what might seem like an unlikely alliance as part of the Outside the Spotlight series.
Topping the bill will be a solo performance from Jordan Munson, who studied at the University of Kentucky and has performed as a collaborator with numerous local musicians (Emily Hagihara, among them) and as a solo artist. Known largely to Lexington as a percussionist, Munson’s compositions were often expansive, blending chamber-style references with numerous experimental exponents. Now based in Indianapolis, Munson works as a composer and multi-media artist. His newest recording, “Until My Last,” is an ambient blend of piano, percussion, vocal textures and electronics.
Also performing will be Elias Gross. A classically trained violist with extensive local affiliations with the Lexington Philharmonic and the Chamber Music Festival of Lexington, Gross is currently working on a master’s degree in viola performance at the University of Delaware.
Gross will be performing works by Caroline Shaw, Garth Knox and Nico Muhly on solo viola over recorded mp3 tracks. New England composer Muhly is a common link between the two artists on Saturday’s bill. In addition to Gross’ interest in his compositions, Munson has collaborated with Muhly on several video projects. Curiously, Munson and Gross didn’t meet until the Nief-Norf Summer Festival in June, a contemporary music summit in Knoxville.
Cincy times three
Looking for a solid concert road trip? Well, here are three options, all of which take you north to Cincinnati.
▪ The atomic charged alt-country brigade The Old 97s heads to Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St. on Aug. 3. The band boasts, after more than two decades, all of its original members and is still touring behind 2017’s splendid “Graveyard Whistling” album (7 p.m.; $23). Call 513-872-8801 or go to bogarts.com.
▪ Also at Bogart’s is the Aug. 7 return of Band of Horses. The personnel continually shifts (although vocalist Ben Bridwell remains at the helm), but this longstanding indie-rock outfit nicely mixes its Americana past with a slightly proggish present on 2016’s “Why Are You OK” album (7 p.m.; $40).
▪ Finally, three rock ‘n’ vets — guitarist Jeff Beck, Free and Bad Company vocalist Paul Rodgers and Heart singer Ann Wilson — roll back the years for a triple bill outing on Aug. 8 at Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave. (7 p.m.; $25-$350). Call 513-232-6220 or go to riverbend.org.
Riders at the Castle
Next week also brings us the next installment of the Concerts at the Castle series. Heading to the Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike in Versailles, on Aug. 9 is the return of the veteran singing cowboy troupe Riders in the Sky (7:30 p.m., $35). Riders mainstay Ranger Doug checks in with us in Sunday’s Living section to discuss life “the cowboy way.” Call 859-256-0322 or go to thekentuckycastle.com/trouba.
