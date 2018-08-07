Groove tops the bill in name and spirit at this year’s Smooth Jazz Fest

Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest
Featuring Euge Groove and Avery Sunshine7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Kentucky Horse Park Campground, 4089 Iron Works Parkway.$31.80-$79.50. 859-255-2653. aafinc.tix.com.
For the 11th outing of the Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest, Lexington’s African-American Forumwent with a name it knew the event could groove to. That meant a return booking ofsaxophonist Euge Groove.
One of the nation’s top-drawing artists in the instrumental pop and R&B genre known assmooth jazz, Groove — born Steven Eugene Grove – first played the Smooth Jazz Fest in2009. Before he struck out on is own, Groove had a go-to career as a reed player for hire.
The list of high profile artists he played with included Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, PaulaAbdul, Heart and Tower of Power.Groove’s touring work also landed him a spot on a worldwide 2000 trek with Tina Turnerthat brought him to Lexington for a performance at Rupp Arena that October. Curiously,Turner shared that bill with the late rock and soul singer Joe Cocker, yet another artistwho Groove clocked time with.
His 11th album under the Euge Groove moniker, “Groove On,” was released lastNovember. The record sports seasonally sunny instrumentals that include “Free Time,” avehicle for the artist’s crisply melodic runs on soprano saxophone; “Euge One-Oh-One,”a tune whose summery lyricism is colored by Tracy Carter’s runs on Fender Rhodespiano and the guitar support of longtime smooth jazz ally Peter White; and a reprise ofthe title tune emphasizing orchestration under an efficient tenor sax lead.
The Smooth Jazz Fest will also feature Grove’s labelmate on Shanachie records, AverySunshine. The Pennsylvania born, Atlanta -based singer burst onto Billboard’s Urban ACcharts in 2014, where her single “Call My Name” remained at No,1 for eight weeks.Sunshine’s newest album, “Twenty Sixty Four,” was released last year.
Catawampus Universe
8 p.m. Aug. 10, 11 at The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. $15-$20. 859-447-8166.theburlky.com .
All aboard for another reunion ride through the groove cosmos known as CatawampusUniverse.Throughout the 1990s, the Lexington band was a wildly popular club draw, dishing outprogressive funk, soul and jazz related jams and making several high profile pals alongthe way — the most notable being the late Bernie Worrell, co-archiect of the famedParliament-Funkadelic sound and co-pilot for Talking Heads in the early 1980s.The band dissolved in 2002 with frontman Joel Crisp largely disappearing from localview. Catawampus reunited in 2014 for shows at Cosmic Charlie’s. This weekend, Crisp,now based in San Diego, and the rest of the Catawampus company (drummers DaveFarris and Tim Welch, percussionist Tripp Bratton, guitarist Willie Eames, bassistSteve Cherry, guitarist Eric Belt and Mecca dancer Teresa Tomb) will take to The Burlfor two nights.
David Byrne
Opening: Benjamin Clementine. 8 p.m Aug. 12 at PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave. in Cincinnati. $35-$175. 513-232-6220. riverbend.org .
Through the years, David Byrne has been nothing if not portable.In October 1983, when Talking Heads played the University of Kentucky’s MemorialColiseum as part of a tour chronicled in Jonathan Demme’s film “Stop Making Sense,”Byrne began the evening alone on a bare stage with musicians and platforms being addedas the program progressed.Three decades later – July 2013, to be exact — Byrne played the Kentucky Center for theArts in Louisville as part a co-billed tour with St. Vincent. The drums and keyboardswere anchored, but everyone else — including a massive horn section — remained inconstant motion.On Sunday, Byrne, now 66, will play the PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati in support his new“American Utopia” album, This time, the entire band — drummers, keyboardists,everyone — will be mobile. It’s a fascinating concept Byrne introduced when heperformed “Everybody’s Coming to My House” last spring on “The Late Show withStephen Colbert.” The program itself? Expect loads of Talking Heads tunes, a more unexpected songsampler from Byrne’s solo albums and an opening set from British-born singer,songsmith and poet Benjamin Clementine.
