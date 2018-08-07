It’s not a law firm. It’s a terrific new album featuring Lucinda Williams.

Now this is what you call a band name — one elongated enough that you need anampersand as well as a plus sign to make sure all the responsible parties get properlynoticed.But what Charles Lloyd & The Marvels + Lucinda Williams translates into is not somegenre-bending supergroup, even though that’s kind of what it is.
Lloyd, a saxophone titanwho has embraced every form of boppish, blueish and experimental avenue jazz cantravel down for more than 50 years, has regularly collaborated with rock contemporaries(including early 1970s records with Roger McGuinn, The Doors and The Beach Boys).The Marvels teamed the rhythm section of Lloyd’s working band of the past decade(bassist Reuben Rogers and drummer Eric Holland) with the more progressive mindedand Americana friendly playing of guitarist Bill Frisell and pedal steel ace and mandolinistGreg Leisz.
The latter two have also rubbed shoulders with songsmith empress Williams,which led to this law firm-like amalgamation in 2017 and a debut ensemble single thatrecalibrated Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War” as a protest song of scorched, jazzy urgency.
That leads us “Vanished Gardens,” a more realized album than the 2016 Williams-lessdebut “I Long to See You.”
At 80, Lloyd remains a player of tremendous reserve. Thealbum opening original, “Defiant,” plays out like a blues ballet with his studied, spacioustenor sax lead dancing about the chiming colors provided by Frisell and Leisz. ThenRogers and Holland enter, and the tune starts to groove, but the feeling is still open andmeditative.
The tunes featuring Williams (which encompass half of “Vanished Gardens”) shift thedynamics only slightly. One is hard pressed to call her a chanteuse. Her singing remainsthe aural equivalent of a hangover — a blurry, boozy and bluesy voicing that informs tuneslike “Dust” (first featured on her 2016 album “The Ghosts of Highway 20” with helpfrom, what a coincidence, Frisell and Leisz).
But the direct interplay between Lloyd andWilliams is stunning. The balance eerily recalls the way saxophonist Donny McCaslinweaved his playing around David Bowie’s singing on the latter’s 2016 swansong album“Blackstar.” It’s almost like you hear Lloyd’s playing even when it’s not there underWilliams’ aching vocals. Then when an instrumental passage comes in, his tenor workbusts a cork, exploding in knots and clusters of raw yet dignified color.
“Vanished Gardens” closes with a pair of cover tunes that showcase the record’s give-and-take sensibility. First up is the Thelonious Monk staple “Monk’s Mood” whereFrisell sets up with a feathery but richly soulful guitar solo that Lloyd beautifullyresponds to. The closer is Jimi Hendrix’s immortal “Angel,” which Williams, Lloyd andFrisell collectively transform into a seance of broken but hopeful mercy. Such is theremarkable breadth of this entrancing and unlikely genre-busting summit.
