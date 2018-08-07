Dawn Landes’ new album is “Meet Me At The River”
Dawn Landes’ new album is “Meet Me At The River” Shervin Lainez
Dawn Landes’ new album is “Meet Me At The River” Shervin Lainez

Music News & Reviews

Louisville’s Dawn Landes, Harlan’s Jordan Smith release new albums Friday

By CD Central

August 07, 2018 05:15 PM

OUT FRIDAY

Allman Brothers, “Fillmore East, Feb. 1970”

Robbie Fulks & Linda Gail Lewis, “Wild! Wild! Wild!”

Il Divo, “Timeless”

Shooter Jennings, “Shooter”

Dawn Landes, “Meet Me at the River”

Magpie Salute, “High Water I”

Nicki Minaj, “Queen”

Mountain Heart, “Soul Searching”

Jason Mraz, “Know”

Elvis Presley, “Where No One Stands Alone”

Jake Shears (of Scissor Sisters), “Jake Shears”

Jordan Smith - Only Love

Jordan Smith - Only Love cover.jpg

COMING AUGUST 17

Blue October, “I Hope You’re Happy”

Death Cab for Cutie, “Thank You for Today”

Neil Diamond, “Hot August Night III”

Ariana Grande, “Sweetener”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

  Comments  