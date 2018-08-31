Paul McCartney to perform at Rupp Arena concert next June

Legendary musician Paul McCartney will take the Rupp Arena stage for his Freshen Up U.S. Tour next June, Rupp Arena announced Friday.
Tickets for the June 1, 2019, concert go on sale to the public Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not been announced.
It will be the first time McCartney has performed at Rupp Arena since 1990.
McCartney’s Lexington date was one of five dates announced for his 2019 tour. It will be his first series of U.S. concerts since his One On One Tour in 2016 and 2017.
A former member of The Beatles and later Wings, McCartney has a new solo studio album, “Egypt Station,” coming out next month.
For more information, go to paulmccartney.com.
The booking is another coup for Rupp Arena, which has also booked The Eagles, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton and Pink in the past year.
Comments