In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Sir Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Sir Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Scott Audette AP
In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Sir Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Scott Audette AP

Music News & Reviews

Paul McCartney to perform at Rupp Arena concert next June

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

August 31, 2018 09:03 AM

Legendary musician Paul McCartney will take the Rupp Arena stage for his Freshen Up U.S. Tour next June, Rupp Arena announced Friday.

Tickets for the June 1, 2019, concert go on sale to the public Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not been announced.

It will be the first time McCartney has performed at Rupp Arena since 1990.

McCartney’s Lexington date was one of five dates announced for his 2019 tour. It will be his first series of U.S. concerts since his One On One Tour in 2016 and 2017.

A former member of The Beatles and later Wings, McCartney has a new solo studio album, “Egypt Station,” coming out next month.

For more information, go to paulmccartney.com.

The booking is another coup for Rupp Arena, which has also booked The Eagles, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton and Pink in the past year.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney invited Betty Ann Allen and her granddaughter, Emily Elks, onto stage to sign Betty's arm cast during his performance in Cincinnati after seeing them with a sign stating that if he signed her cast, Betty would buy Emil

By

  Comments  