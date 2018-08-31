Sturgill Simpson livens up the school day for students in his Kentucky hometown

Students in Breathitt County got a little more than reading, writing and arithmetic on Friday, when Sturgill Simpson paid a visit to his hometown of Jackson.

“Look who showed up at Breathitt High today,” Breathitt County Schools shared in a Facebook post.

Video clips posted on social media showed Simpson performing not for crowds in an amphitheater but for rows of kids sitting at desks.

Breathitt County High Principal Carolyn McDaniel told WYMT that Simpson visited each classroom, sharing stories of his journey to success and taking photos with students.

Simpson also apparently visited some elementary school students as well.

Highland-Turner Elementary shared photos on Facebook, saying that its “students and staff were excited!” to meet the country music artist.

Though he was born in Breathitt County, Simpson is a graduate of Woodford County High School.

He’s been touring with Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Tour this summer.