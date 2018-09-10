Carrie Underwood’s new album tops Friday’s new music releases

OUT FRIDAY
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - “Love is Here to Stay”
Cedric Burnside - “Benton County Relic”
Alejando Escovedo - “The Crossing”
Good Charlotte - “Generation Rx”
Low - “Double Negative”
Willie Nelson - “My Way”
Nile Rodgers & Chic - “It’s About Time”
Richard Thompson - “13 Rivers”
Thrice - “Palms”
Carrie Underwood - “Cry Pretty”
Paul Weller - “True Meanings”
Ann Wilson - “Immortal”
COMING SEPT. 21
Joe Bonamassa - “Redemption”
Billy Gibbons - “Big Bad Blues”
Macy Gray - “Ruby”
Josh Groban - “Bridges”
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
Comments