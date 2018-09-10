Carrie Underwood’s new album, “Cry Pretty,” comes out Sept. 14.
Carrie Underwood’s new album tops Friday’s new music releases

September 10, 2018 03:54 PM

OUT FRIDAY

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - “Love is Here to Stay”

Cedric Burnside - “Benton County Relic”

Alejando Escovedo - “The Crossing”

Good Charlotte - “Generation Rx”

Low - “Double Negative”

Willie Nelson - “My Way”

Nile Rodgers & Chic - “It’s About Time”

Richard Thompson - “13 Rivers”

Thrice - “Palms”

Carrie Underwood - “Cry Pretty”

Paul Weller - “True Meanings”

Ann Wilson - “Immortal”

COMING SEPT. 21

Joe Bonamassa - “Redemption”

Billy Gibbons - “Big Bad Blues”

Macy Gray - “Ruby”

Josh Groban - “Bridges”

