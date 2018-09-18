Metric releases “Art of Doubt” Sept. 28.
Music News & Reviews

Which new albums will be in stores and streaming Friday?

By CD Central

September 18, 2018 04:35 PM

Mandy Barnett - “Strange Conversation”

Joe Bonamassa - “Redemption”

Billy Gibbons - “Big Bad Blues”

Macy Gray - “Ruby”

Josh Groban - “Bridges”

Amy Helm - “This Too Shall Light”

London Suede - “Blue Hour”

Metric - “Art of Doubt”

Mountain Man - “Magic Ship”

Graham Parker - “Cloud Symbols”

Prince - “Piano & A Microphone”

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy - “Living the Dream”

COMING SEPT. 28

Cher - “Dancing Queen”

Loretta Lynn - “Wouldn’t It Be Great”

Mudhoney - “Digital Garbage”

Rod Stewart - “Blood Red Roses”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

