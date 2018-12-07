They don’t call her the Queen of Country for nothing. Loretta Lynn is 86 and up for a Grammy.

Loretta Lynn proved once again Friday that at 86 years old, she’s still got it.

“Wouldn’t It Be Great,” the title track on Lynn’s most recent album, received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance.

“This nomination is the best Christmas gift ever,” Lynn said in a news release. “This song is so special to me because it’s the last one I wrote for my husband and it has so much meaning to me. This really means the world to me and I am so thankful.”

Other nominees in the same category include Chris Stapleton’s “Millionaire,” along with “Butterflies” by Kacey Musgraves, “Parallel Line” by Keith Urban and “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” by Maren Morris.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lynn has previously won three Grammys and has been nominated 18 times over her six decades in the music business.

Like a number of her classic hits, “Wouldn’t It Be Great” addresses head-on the heartache of Lynn’s relationship with her late husband Doolittle, who struggled with alcoholism.