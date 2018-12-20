Carolers bring holiday spirit to UK

Singers, musicians and ballet dancers help bring holiday spirit to patients and visitors as they perform at various University of Kentucky HealthCare locations. The performances, which are free and open to the public, are presented by UK’s Arts in HealthCare. The holiday series continues through Dec. 31. The University of Kentucky Opera Carolers performed holiday songs Thursday in the lobby of Pavilion A at UK Chandler Hospital.
