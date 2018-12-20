Music News & Reviews

Carolers bring holiday spirit to UK

By Charles Bertram

December 20, 2018 04:47 PM

Four University of Kentucky opera students and alumni bring holiday cheer by singing Christmas carols in UK hospital for patients and visitors.
Singers, musicians and ballet dancers help bring holiday spirit to patients and visitors as they perform at various University of Kentucky HealthCare locations. The performances, which are free and open to the public, are presented by UK’s Arts in HealthCare. The holiday series continues through Dec. 31. The University of Kentucky Opera Carolers performed holiday songs Thursday in the lobby of Pavilion A at UK Chandler Hospital.

