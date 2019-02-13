Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban headline new Louisville country music festival

Some of the biggest names in country music will lead the inaugural Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival, which will take place in Louisville this September.
The lineup was released Tuesday featuring Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Little Big Town as some of the star acts. Dwight Yoakam, Brett Young, Jake Owen and more than 20 additional acts will also perform at the festival.
Danny Wimmer Presents, which also runs Louder then Life festival and Bourbon & Beyond, organized the Sept. 14-15 festival that will also include bourbon tastings and workshops and food. The Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center will host the festival.
Bourbon from Angel’s Envy, Barrell Bourbon, Boone County, Cooper’s Craft, Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, Jim Beam, Knob Creek, Larceny, Maker’s Mark, Old Forester, Woodford Reserve, Four Roses Bourbon, and Kentucky Peerless will all be included.
“I’m excited to be expanding our portfolio with a genre and a place that are both close to my heart,” Wimmer said in a press release. “I can’t think of a better location to launch a country music festival than right here in bourbon country.”
Weekend passes start at $99.50 and daily passes start at $69.50. Tickets go on sale Friday. For additional info about tickets, go to, https://hometownrising.com/tickets.
Full lineup:
Saturday, Sept. 14:
Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Dwight Yoakam, Frankie Ballard, The Cadillac Three, Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell, The Steel Woods, Clare Dunn, Gabby Barrett, Kassi Ashton, J.D. Shelburne, Raelyn Nelson Band, Alice Wallace, Imaj, and one more artist to be announced
Sunday, Sept. 15:
Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Brett Young, Jake Owen, Bret Michaels, Lauren Alaina, LoCash, Drake White and The Big Fire, The Wild Feathers, Mason Ramsey, Noah Guthrie, Everette, Lauren Jenkins, Jeffrey East, Hannah Ellis, Kendall Shaffer
