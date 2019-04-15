Ludacris to headline summer rap concert at Lexington’s Whitaker Bank Ballpark

Ludacris performs on stage at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the State Farm Arena on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

After Nelly performed his hit songs to a sold-out crowd at Whitaker Bank Ballpark last summer, the Lexington Legends announced Monday another major rapper will be featured at the park.

Ludacris, known for No. 1 songs “Money Maker,” Stand Up,” “Runaway Love,” and Break Your Heart,” will perform at the Legends stadium June 15. He will be joined in the Summer Kickoff at the Ballpark concert by Waka Flocka, Petey Pablo, MIMS, Twista, Do or Die and Shawna. Ludacris also has starred in many installments of the hugely lucrative “The Fast and the Furious” franchise.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday and are as low as $39. They can be purchased at Whitaker Bank Ballpark or online at www.lexingtonlegends.com.

“After the sellout crowd to see Nelly last season, we are excited to be able to continue the tradition of bringing world-renowned artists to Whitaker Bank Ballpark,” said Legends President/CEO, Andy Shea. “With this year’s lineup, the seven performing artists have had over 90 combined Top 100 Billboard Hits throughout the years. It’s going to be a great, music packed night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on June 15.”

Ludacris released his first album in 1999 and has been one of this century’s top recording artists. Four of his albums topped the U.S. Billboard charts. Eight songs in which he has been the lead vocalist or featured have topped the Billboard’s pop or rap song charts.

Last year, Nelly, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Juvenile performed a rare rap concert at the Legends’ ballpark.