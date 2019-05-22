Summer 2019 music guide: 228 concerts in and around Central Kentucky

Herald-Leader file illustration Herald-Leader file illustration

Take the return of a Beatle, the inauguration of a major local music festival, a batch of bluegrass, rock, rap, soul and jazz shows and toss them together with over 200 other concert picks and you have a lengthy and immeasurably fun map to plot your summer with.

To help with that, we present our annual Summer Music Guide, a listing of live performances that will play out between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

In Lexington alone, you have the near sold-out Rupp Arena return of Sir Paul McCartney and the debut of the Railbird festival at Keeneland as well as the Festival of the Bluegrass and the Concerts at the Castle series. But since summer encourages one to hit the highway, the guide also clues you in to shows taking place within a two-hour drive of Lexington.

As always, we recommend calling ahead for updated info on any show requiring a road trip as changes within this calendar can and will happen, often with little notice. To assist, we’ve included contact information for all the venues listed here.

So tune in and join the fun. Summertime, and all the sublime music that powers it, is in session.

May

May 24: Old Salt Union/Mama Said String Band. The Burl. (9 p.m., $10-$12).

May 24: Bronte Fall/Quite Literally/Chelsea Nolan. Cosmic Charlie’s. (9 p.m., $10).

May 24: Aaron Lewis. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $55-$58).

May 24: Will Kimbrough. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (7:30 p.m., $22-$25).

May 25: Ronnie Baker Brooks. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (9 p.m., $25-$30).

May 26: Blues Between the Bridges featuring Ronnie Baker Brooks/Johnny Rawls/Biscuit Miller and the Mix/others. Proud Mary BBQ. (3 p.m., $10)

May 26: All Get Out/Free Throw/others. Cosmic Charlie’s. (7:30 p.m., $13).

May 26: Pentatonix/Rachel Platten/Citizen Queen. KFC Yum! Center, Louisville. (7:30 p.m.; $29.50-$129.50).

May 27: Richard Lloyd. The Burl. (8 p.m., $15-$18).

May 28: Coheed and Cambria/Mastodon/Every Time I Die. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (6:30 p.m.; $50-$150).

May 29: Driftwood. The Burl. (8 p.m., $12).

May 29: Dylan LeBlanc/Adia Victoria/Bridge. Waterfront Park, Louisville. (6 p.m., free).

May 29: Jeremy Clyde. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m., $27.50-$30).

May 30: Ian Noe/Devon Gilfillian. The Burl. (7 p.m., $15).

May 30: Dierks Bentley/Jon Pardi/Tenille Townes/Hot Country Knights. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $34.50-$104.25).

May 30: Brett Dennen. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $30-$35).

May 30: India.Arie. Louisville Palace, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $35-$125).

May 30: Karla Bonoff. 20th Century Theater, Cincinnati. (8 p.m., $30-$35).

May 31: Darrell Scott. The Burl. (7:45 p.m., $30-$35).

May 31: Hunter Hayes. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $35-$80).

May 31: Bunbury Music Festival featuring Fall Out Boy/Stone Temple Pilots/NF/Machine Gun Kelly/other. Bunbury Music Festival, Cincinnati. (12 p.m., $79-$189).

May 31: Delta Rae. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $15-$25).

May 31: Marty Brown. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $27.50).

June

June 1: Paul McCartney. Rupp Arena. (8 p.m.; $254).

Sir Paul McCartney will be in Rupp Arena on June 1. Tickets are still available. Photo provided

June 1: Bunbury Music Festival featuring Greta Van Fleet/Awolnation/Blue October/Dashboard Confessional/others. Bunbury Music Festival, Cincinnati. (12 p.m., $79-$189).

June 1: Judy Collins. Memorial Hall, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $45-$60).

June 1: Tracy Lawrence. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $41-$48).

June 1: Hunter Hayes. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (6:30 p.m., $35).

June 1: EmiSunshine. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (7 p.m., $15-$18).

June 2: EmiSunshine. The Burl. (8 p.m., $15-$20).

June 2: Bunbury Music Festival featuring The 1975/Girl Talk/Run the Jewels/Clutch/others. Bunbury Music Festival, Cincinnati. (1 p.m., $79-$189).

June 2: Travis Tritt/The Charlie Daniels Band/The Cadillac Three. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $37.50-$85).

June 2: Stephen Marley. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (7 p.m.; $25-$28).

June 2: Hayes Carll. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (7:30 p.m., $22-$25).

June 3: Laurie Lewis/Nefesh Mountain. WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. (6:45 p.m, $10).

June 3: Rob Thomas/Abby Anderson. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $23.50-$103).

June 3: River Whyless. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (7 p.m., $15-$18).

June 4: Sarah Shook and the Disarmers. The Burl. (7 p.m., $10-$13).

June 4: Steve Earle and the Duke. Bomhard Theater, Kentucky Center for the Arts, Louisville. (7:30 p.m., $35, $50).

June 5: Yngwie Malmsteen. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $25-$70).

June 5: Molly Burch. The Burl. (8 p.m., $10-$12).

June 5: Freekbass with Sammi Garett. Cosmic Charlie’s. (9 p.m., $15).

June 5: Todd Rundgren. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $29.50-$75).

June 6: Emarosa/Lizzy Farrall. The Burl. (8 p.m., $15-$20).

June 6: Festival of the Bluegrass featuring Lonesome River Band/Dale Ann Bradley/Hog Slop String Band/others. Kentucky Horse Park. (6:30 p.m.; $20-$115).

June 7: Chelsea Grin. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $20).

June 7: Joanne Shaw Taylor/Pressing Strings. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $15-$25).

June 7: Hozier/Ballen. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $39.50-$59.50).

June 7: Stephen Marley. Madison Theater, Covington. (8 p.m.; $31-$33).

June 7: Festival of the Bluegrass featuring Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out/Dave Adkins/Newtown/Turnin’ Ground/others. Kentucky Horse Park. (2 p.m.; $50-$115).

June 8: Festival of the Bluegrass featuring Town Mountain/Seldom Scene/Wildfire/New South Tribute Band/others. Kentucky Horse Park. (2 p.m.; $55-$115.)

June 8: Live from Here with Chris Thile featuring Bruce Hornsby, Lucius and Sara Watkins. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (5:30 p.m.; $50-$85).

June 8: Marshall Tucker Band/The Renegades. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (7:30 p.m.; $38-$45).

June 8: Luke Bryan/Cole Swindell/Jon Langston/DJ Rock. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $34.50-$129.50).

June 9: Festival of the Bluegrass featuring Dry Branch Fire Squad/True Life Travelers. Kentucky Horse Park. (9 a.m.; $10-$115).

June 9: The Coathangers. The Burl. (7 p.m., $12).

June 9: David Gray. Louisville Palace, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $39.50-$160).

June 10: Hiss Golden Messenger/Anna St. Louis. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $20).

June 11: James McMurtry. The Burl. (8 p.m., $17-$20).

June 11: Katie Toupin/Havelin. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $13-$35).

June 12: Hiss Golden Messenger. The Burl. (8 p.m., $20).

June 12: Ibeyi/Sudan Archives. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $22-$25).

June 12: The BoDeans/Trapper Schoepp. 20th Century Theater, Cincinnati. (8 p.m., $30-$35).

June 13: Exile. Kentucky Castle. (7:30 p.m.; $35-$95).

June 13: Hozier. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $49.50-$61.14).

June 14: The New Respects. The Burl. (7 p.m., $10-$12).

June 14: Billy Crash Craddock. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $35-$38).

June 14: Dallas Moore/Hellroys/Barnyard Stompers. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (9 p.m., $15-$20).

June 15: Ludacris/Waka Flocka/Petey Pablo/Mims/others. Whitaker Bank Ballpark. (7 p.m.; $39-$99).

June 15: Dallas Moore/Laid Back Country Picker/Bedford Band. The Burl. (9 p.m., $15).

June 15: Vampire Weekend/Chicano Batman. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; Sold Out).

June 15: Ronnie Milsap. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $41-$51).

June 15: Phosphorescent. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $22-$25).

June 15: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me/Twin XL. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $18-$20).

June 15: The Quebe Sisters. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m., $22-$25).

June 16: Bones Owens. The Burl. (8 p.m., $12-$15).

Guitarist Buddy Guy will be in Cincinnati in June and in Louisville in August. Paul Natkin

June 16: Buddy Guy/Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $23.50-$73).

June 17: Over the Rhine. WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. (6:45 p.m, $10).

June 17: Unknown Mortal Orchestra/Emily Edrosa. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $20-$23).

June 18: Scott Mulvahill. Cosmic Charlie’s. (8 p.m., $10).

June 18: Young the Giant/Fitz and the Tantrums/Coin. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $23.50-$59.50).

June 18: Howard Jones. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m., $30).

June 19: Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival featuring The Grascals/Billie Renee and Cumberland Gap/others. Poppy Mountain, Morehead. (2:30 p.m.; $60-$125).

June 19: Big Head Todd and the Monsters/Toad the Wet Sprocket. Louisville Palace, Louisville. (7 p.m.; $35-$129.50).

June 19: The Wailers. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m., $20).

June 20: Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival featuring Rhonda Vincent/Sideline/others. Poppy Mountain, Morehead. (12 p.m.; $60-$125).

June 20: Brantley Gilbert/Michael Ray/Lindsay Ell. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $33.25-$63.25).

June 20: The Allman Betts Band/Stoll Vaughan. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $22).

June 20: The Paul Thorn Band. Brown Theatre, Louisville. (7:30 p.m.; $35-$50).

June 20: Kenny G. Louisville Palace, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $29.50-$110).

June 21: Horse Feathers. The Burl. (9 p.m., $15).

June 21: Gov’t Mule. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $23.50-$57).

June 21: Darrell Scott/Malcolm Holcombe. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m., $25-$35).

June 21: Leela James. Madison Theater, Covington. (8 p.m.; $28-$33).

June 21: Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival featuring The Steeldrivers/Lonesome River Band/others. Poppy Mountain, Morehead. (12 p.m.; $60-$125).

June 21: Doug Stone. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $35).

June 22: Damien Jurado. The Burl. (9 p.m., $18).

June 22: Walker Montgomery. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (6:30 p.m.; $30).

June 22: Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival featuring Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver/Dan Tyminski/Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out/others. Poppy Mountain, Morehead. (1 p.m.; $60-$125).

June 23: The James Hunter Six. The Burl. (8 p.m., $20-$25).

June 24: Jimmie Vaughan. WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. (6:45 p.m, $20).

June 24: Gov’t Mule. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (7 p.m.; $32-$42).

June 24: Charley Crockett. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m., $15).

June 25: X. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $25).

June 26: Matisyahu. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $30).

June 26: Jukebox the Ghost with Louisville Civic Orchestra/Erika Wennerstrom/Electric Garden. Waterfront Park, Louisville. (6 p.m., free).

June 26: Delta Rae. 20th Century Theater, Cincinnati. (8 p.m., $20-$25).

June 27: John Paul White. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $12-$18).

June 28: Jackyl. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $20).

June 28: Kelsey Waldon/John R. Miller and the Engine Lights. The Burl. (9 p.m., $12-$15).

June 28: Dustbowl Revival/Wood & Wire. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (9 p.m.; $15-$18).

June 28: Confederate Railroad. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $35-$40).

June 28: NRBQ. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m., $22-$25).

June 28, 29: Papadosio. Cosmic Charlie’s. (8 p.m., $18-$30).

June 29: White Reaper/Twen/Buddy Crime. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8:30 p.m.; $17-$20).

June 29: The Vegabonds/Vintage Pistol. The Burl. (9 p.m., $10-$12).

June 30: Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $35-$55).

June 30: Kidz Bop. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (4 p.m.; $23.50-$95).

July

July 1: Jamie Drake. WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. (6:45 p.m, $10).

July 1: Courtney Barnett. Madison Theater, Covington. (8 p.m.; $28-$30).

July 2: Dave Matthews Band. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $45.50-$115).

July 2: Built to Spill/Orua/Clarke and the Himselfs. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $25).

July 3: Reel Big Fish/The Aquabats. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (6 p.m., $25).

July 3, 4: The String Cheese Incident. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (7 p.m.; $52.50-$99).

July 5: Dreadnought/Ford Theatre Reunion. Cosmic Charlie’s. (9 p.m., $10).

July 6: Emma Hern. The Burl. (9 p.m., $10).

July 6: Charlie Daniels Band. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $35-$45).

July 7: Death Cab for Cutie/Lala Lala. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (7:30 p.m.; $45-$65).

July 10: Joan Shelley. The Burl. (7 p.m., $15-$18).

July 10: Gretchen Peters. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m., $18-$20).

July 11: The Grascals. Kentucky Castle. (7:30 p.m.; $35-$95).

July 11: Thrice. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $25).

July 11: The Get Up Kids. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (8:30 p.m.; $19).

July 12: Peter Frampton/Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $29.50-$350).

July 12: Forecastle featuring The Killers/Portugal.The Man/Judah and the Lion/Highly Suspect/others. Waterfront Park, Louisville (2 p.m.; $79.50-$184.50).

July 12: Carly Rae Jepsen. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m., $44-$51).

July 12: Junior Brown. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (9 p.m., $20-$25).

July 13: Clairvoyance featuring Bongzilla/Primitive Man/Khemmis/Black Tusk/others. Cosmic Charlie’s. (1 p.m., $45-$85).

July 13: Forecastle featuring Anderson.Paak and the Free Nationals/Maggie Rogers/Playboy Carti/Midland/others. Waterfront Park, Louisville (2 p.m.; $79.50-$184.50).

July 13: Rob Zombie/Marilyn Manson. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $35-$113).

July 13: Rhonda Vincent. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $27-$37).

July 13: Candlebox. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (7 p.m., $27.50).

July 14: Static X. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $30-$80).

July 14: Forecastle featuring The Avett Brothers/Tyler Childers/Andrew Bird/Dawes/others. Waterfront Park, Louisville (1 p.m.; $79.50-$184.50).

July 15: Andrew Bird/George Winston. WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. (6:45 p.m, $20).

July 16: John Paul White. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m., $20-$25).

July 17: Third Eye Blind/Jimmy Eat World/Ra Ra Riot. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $23.50-$100).

July 18: Supersuckers/500 Miles to Memphis. The Burl. (8 p.m., $15).

July 18: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $25).

July 18: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $36-$146).

July 19: Tedeschi Trucks Band/Blackberry Smoke/Shovels & Rope. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $23.50-$149).

July 19: Master Musicians Festival featuring Cedric Burnside/Charley Crockett/The Tillers/others. Somerset Community College Festival Field, Somerset. (4 p.m.; $20-$60).

July 20: Master Musicians Festival featuring Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit/The War and Treaty/Lost Dog Street Band/others. Somerset Community College Festival Field, Somerset. (12 p.m.; $45-$60).

July 20: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $32-$38).

July 20: Hootie and the Blowfish/Barenaked Ladies. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; Sold Out).

July 21: Brad Paisley/Chris Lane/Riley Green. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $33.75-$93.50).

July 23: Alice Cooper/Halestorm/Motionless in White. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $29.50-$350).

July 23: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue/Pilobolus/Mucca Pazza/Ben Sollee. Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $60).

July 23: Matisyahu. Bogart’s, Cincinnati. (6:30 p.m., $29.50).

July 24: Cayucas. The Burl. (7 p.m., $15).

July 24: Train/Goo Goo Dolls/Allen Stone. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $29.50-$125).

July 24: Snail Mail/Sasami. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $15-$18).

July 25: Leroy Troy and the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band. Kentucky Castle. (7:30 p.m.; $35-$95).

July 25: Gaelic Storm. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $15).

July 25: Conor Oberst/Joanna Sternberg. Taft Theatre, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $33).

July 25: Lucero/Lydia Loveless. Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $25-$55).

July 25: Wiz Khalifa/French Montana/Playboy Carti/others. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (6 p.m.; $29-$103).

July 25: Cincinnati Music Festival featuring Slick Rick, RPMD, Kid Capri. (East Club Lounge of Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m., $50-$100).

July 26: Cincinnati Music Festival featuring Maxwell/Earth, Wind & Fire/RBRM/Tamia/Raheem DeVaughn. Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m., $60-$150).

July 26: The Righteous Brothers/The Temptations. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (8 p.m.; $23.50-$71).

July 27: Delbert McClinton. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $42-$49).

July 27: Cincinnati Music Festival featuring Mary J. Blige/Frankie Beverly and Maze/Blackstreet/The Ohio Players/Major. Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m., $60-$150).

July 27: Heart/Elle King. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $29.50-$350).

July 28: Eric B and Rakim. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $35-$75).

July 28: moe./Blues Traveler/G. Love. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (5:30 p.m.; $23.50-$59.50).

July 30: Why Don’t We. Louisville Palace, Louisville. (7 p.m.; $49.50-$89.50).

July 31: Lake Street Dive. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $28-$30).

July 31: The War and Treaty/Haley Heynderickx/Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites. Waterfront Park, Louisville. (6 p.m., free).

July 31: Jon Bellion/Marc E. Bassy/Lawrence. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $33.50-$53).

July 31: Corrosion of Conformity. Mercury Ballroom, Louisville. (7:30 p.m.; $26).

August

Aug. 1: Yonder Mountain String Band/Arkansauce. The Burl. (7:30 p.m., $29.50).

Aug. 1: Florida Georgia Line/Dan+Shay/Morgan Wallen/Hardy. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; Sold Out).

Aug. 1: The Legendary Shack Shakers/J.D. Pinkus. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (8 p.m., $18-$20).

Aug. 2: JC McPherson. The Burl. (8 p.m., $17.50).

Aug. 2: Beck/Cage the Elephant/Spoon/Wild Belle. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (6 p.m.; $29.50-$200.50).

Aug. 2: Joan Osborne. Memorial Hall, Cincinnati. (8 p.m., $28-$45).

Aug. 3: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $30).

Aug. 3: Shawn Mendes/Alessia Cara. KFC Yum! Center, Louisville. (7:30 p.m.; $29.50-$89.50).

Aug. 3: Dailey & Vincent. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $35-$45).

Aug. 4: Foghat. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $30).

Aug. 6: Star Daddy with DJ Swamp/others. Cosmic Charlie’s. (9 p.m., $10).

Aug. 7: Scott Stapp. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; TBA).

Aug. 7: Joyce Manor/Saves the Day. Headliners Music Hall, Louisville. (7:30 p.m.; $20-$24). Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (5:30 p.m.; $29.50-$113).

Aug. 7: Breaking Benjamin/Chevelle/Three Days Grace/others. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (5:30 p.m.; $29.50-$113).

Aug. 8: JJ Grey & Mofro/Jonny Lang/Marc Broussard. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (6:30 p.m.; $23.50-$53).

Aug. 8: Interpol/Surfbort. Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $40-$75).

Aug. 8: Squirrel Nut Zippers. Madison Theater, Covington. (8 p.m.; $30-$33).

Aug. 9: Black Flag. Manchester Music Hall. (7 p.m.; $25).

Aug. 9: John Butler Trio/Trevor Hall. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (7:30 p.m.; $29.50-$159).

Aug. 9: Thomas Rhett/Dustin Lynch/Russell Dickerson/Rhett Akins. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $34-$103.75).

Brandi Carlile will be at the new Railbird Music Festival debuting at Keeneland in August. Other acts will include The Raconteurs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Mandolin Orange, Mavis Staples, Robert Earl Keen and many more. Alysse Gafkjen

Aug. 10: Railbird featuring The Raconteurs/Brandi Carlile/Old Crow Medicine Show/Mandolin Orange/Mavis Staples/Robert Earl Keen/others. Keeneland. (12 p.m., $140).

Aug. 10: Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest featuring Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers/Paul Taylor/Michael Lington. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. (7:30 p.m.; $40-$80).

Aug. 10: Santana/The Doobie Brothers. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $47-$173).

Aug. 10: Derby City Jazz Festival featuring Sheryl Rouse/Marion Meadows/Regab Whiteside/others. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (4 p.m.; $61.30-$93.01).

Aug. 10: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. Louisville Palace, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $25-$130).

Aug. 10: John Conlee. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (6:30 p.m.; $35-$38).

Aug. 11: Railbird featuring Hozier/Tyler Childers/Gary Clark Jr./St. Paul and the Broken Bones/Lucinda Williams/I’m With Her/others. Keeneland. (12 p.m., $140).

Aug. 11: Derby City Jazz Festival featuring Carl Harris Jr./Julian Vaughn/Pieces of a Dream/others. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (12:30 p.m.; $61.30-$93.01).

Aug. 11: The Farm Hands. Kentucky Castle. (7:30 p.m.; $35-$95).

Aug. 15: Iron Maiden/The Raven Age. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $35-$125).

Aug. 16: Skillet/Sevendust/Pop Evil/Devour the Day. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (6:45 p.m.; $23.50-$42.50).

Aug. 17: Joey Bada$$/Flatbush Zombies/others. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $23.50-$56).

Aug. 17: Mike Zito/Johnny Fink and the Intrusion/In Layman Terms. Southgate House Revival, Newport. (7 p.m., $20-$25).

Aug. 18: Korn/Alice in Chains/Underoath/Fever 333. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (6 p.m.; $29.50-$113).

Aug. 20: Dr. Dog/Shakey Graves/Caroline Rose. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (7 p.m.; $35-$40).

Aug. 22: Jason Aldean/Kane Brown/Carly Pearce. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $34-$103.75).

Aug. 23: Umphrey’s McGee. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $32.50).

Aug. 23: Gavin DeGraw. Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $39.50-$70).

Aug. 23: Jimmy Fortune/T. Graham Brown. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $37-$40).

Aug. 24: Buddy Guy/Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band. Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville. (8 p.m.; $49.50-$79.50).

Aug. 24: Lonestar. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; TBA).

Aug. 25: Why Don’t We. PNC Pavilion, Cincinnati. (7 p.m.; $23.50-$83).

Aug. 26: BB King Blues Band. WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. (6:45 p.m, $10).

April 27: Nahko and Medicine for the People/Nattali Rize. Manchester Music Hall (8 p.m.; $27.50).

Aug. 28: Devon Gilfillian/C2 and the Brothers Reed. Waterfront Park, Louisville. (6 p.m., free).

Aug. 29: Kiss. Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati. (7:30 p.m.; $39.50-$250).

Aug. 29: Alison Brown Quartet. Kentucky Castle. (7:30 p.m.; $35-$95).

Aug. 31: Steve Earle and the Dukes. Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mt. Vernon. (8 p.m.; $43-$53).

The venues

LEXINGTON, VERSAILLES

Rupp Arena. 430. W. Vine. 859-233-3535. rupparena.com.

Lexington Opera House. 401 W. Short. 859-233-3535. lexingtonoperahouse.com.

Railbird. Keeneland. 4201 Versailles Rd. 859-254-3412. railbirdfest.com.

Manchester Music Hall. 899 Manchester St.. 859-537-7321. manchestermusichall.com.

The Burl. 375 Thompson Rd. 859-447-8166. theburlky.com.

Cosmic Charlie’s. 105 W. Loudon Ave. 859-475-6096. cosmic-charlies.com.

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center. 300 East Third. 859-252-8888/woodsongs.com; 859-280-2218/lexingtonlyric.com.

The Kentucky Castle. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, 859-256-0322. thekentuckycastle.com/trouba.

Festival of the Bluegrass. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. 4089 Iron Works Parkway. 859-253-0806. festivalofthebluegrass.com.

Whitaker Bank Ballpark. 207 Legends Ln. 859-252-4487.milb.com/lexington.

Lexus Smooth Jazz Fest. Kentucky Horse Park Campground, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. 859-255-2653. aafinc.tix.com.

Proud Mary BBQ. 9079 Old Richmond Rd. 859-913-5611. proudmarybbq.com.

LOUISVILLE

Louisville Palace. 625 S. 4th St. 502-583-4555. louisvillepalace.com.

KFC Yum! Center. 1 Arena Plaza. 502-690-9000. kfcyumcenter.com.

Mercury Ballroom. 611 S. 4th. 502-583-4555. mercuryballroom.com.

Iroquois Amphitheater. 1080 Amphitheater Rd. 502-368-5865. iroquoisamphitheater.com.

Kentucky Center for the Arts. 501 W. Main. 800-775-7777. kentuckycenter.org.

Forecastle/Waterfront Park. 231 Witherspoon St. 502-574-3768. louisvillewaterfront.com, forecastlefest.com.

Headliners Music Hall. 1386 Lexington Rd. 502-584-8088. http://headlinerslouisville.com.

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. 724 Brent St. 800-775-7777. kentuckycenter.org/paristown-hall.

CINCINNATI, COVINGTON, NEWPORT

Bogart’s. 2621 Vine St., Cincinnati. 513-872-8801. bogarts.com.

20th Century Theatre. 3021 Madison Rd., Cincinnati. 513-731-8000. the20thcenturytheatre.com.

The Southgate House Revival. 111 E. 6th St., Newport. 859-431-2201. southgatehouse.com.

Taft Theatre. 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati. 513-232-6220. tafttheatre.org.

Bunbury Festival. Sawyer Point Park/Yeatman’s Cove. 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati. 513-357-2504. bunburyfestival.com.

Riverbend Music Center/PNC Pavilion. 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. 513-232-5882. riverbend.org.

Cincinnati Music Festival. Paul Brown Stadium. 1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati. 513-924-0900. cincymusicfestival.com.

Madison Theater. 730 Madison Ave., Covington. 859-491-2444. madisontheateronline.com.

REGION

Master Musicians Festival. Somerset Community College, 808 Monticello St. in Somerset. 888-810-2063. mastermusiciansfestival.org.

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center. 2380 Richmond St. in Mt. Vernon. 800-765-7464. renfrovalley.com.

Rudy Fest Bluegrass Festival. Poppy Mountain, 80 Poppy Rd. Morehead. 606-316-6677. rudyfest.com.