Pop star Ariana Grande is coming to Rupp Arena. When do tickets go on sale?

Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Multi-platinum, Grammy-award winning pop singer Ariana Grande will be coming to Lexington, she announced on social media Thursday.

Grande announced her Sweetener World Tour Thursday with a Nov. 17 stop at Lexington’s Rupp Arena. Fan club presale begins June 26 and tickets go on sale to the public July 1.

Four of Grande’s five albums since her 2013 debut have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Her latest, “Thank U, Next,’ is her fifth certified platinum album. Its debut had the best-streaming week ever for a pop album, according to Billboard.

Grande, known for chart-topping songs such as “Dangerous Woman,” “Into You,” and “No Tears Left to Cry,” will be making her first appearance in Lexington.

Bookings at Rupp Arena were up 100 percent in 2018 over 2017. This year’s bookings at Rupp have included PINK; Paul McCartney; James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt; and Dierks Bentley and Mumford & Sons.

PINK and Paul McCartney’s shows were both classified as sold out, according to Rupp Arena.