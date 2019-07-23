Kentuckian Sturgill Simpson announces new album ... and a Netflix anime film

Sturgill Simpson, ‘a man of the people,’ honored at state Capitol. Kentucky singer Sturgill Simpson was in both chambers of the state legislature Tuesday in Frankfort. In the House, Rep. James Kay, D-Versailles, cited the country music star's accomplishments. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky singer Sturgill Simpson was in both chambers of the state legislature Tuesday in Frankfort. In the House, Rep. James Kay, D-Versailles, cited the country music star's accomplishments.

Kentucky-native Sturgill Simpson is taking a radical turn for his next project with an unexpected crossover.

Simpson announced at last weekend’s San Diego Comic Con he is releasing an anime on Netflix to accompany his new album, both titled “Sound & Fury” and out this fall. The film, produced by Simpson, will use the music from his new album as a backdrop.

It’s the first new album of Simpson’s since 2016’s “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” which won the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Country Album. Simpson, born in Jackson and a graduate of Woodford County High School, said in a statement his new album is his “most psychedelic” and his “heaviest.”

“We went in without any preconceived notions and came out with a really sleazy, steamy rock n roll record,” he said in the statement.

The album will be Simpson’s first on his new label, Elektra Records, a subsidiary of Warner Music.

The film is written and directed by Jumpei Mizusaki and Takashi Okazaki, who each worked on the animated movie “Batman Ninja.” Details of the film’s plot have not been revealed.

“I had this idea that it’d be really cool to animate some of these songs, and we ended up with a futuristic, dystopian, post-apocalyptic, samurai film,” Simpson said in a statement.

A firm release date for the film and album have not been announced