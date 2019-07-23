Music News & Reviews
Rupp Arena announces two new concerts, and the acts couldn’t be more different
Chris Young launches Red, White & Boom 2018
Rupp Arena continues diversity with its two latest bookings, as country artist Chris Young and metal group Five Finger Death Punch will be headlining shows this fall.
Young, a multi-Platinum country artist, will be at Rupp Arena Nov. 23 for his USAA sponsored “Raised On Country World Tour 2019.” He will be joined by the Eli Young Band and Matt Stell.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the concert. Discounted tickets will be available to current military members and veterans.
Young has 11 career No. 1 singles and is known for hit songs including “Tomorrow,” “Gettin’ You Home,” and “I’m Comin’ Over.” He last played at Rupp Arena last year as part of Red, White & Boom.
The 34-year-old singer has been nominated for two Grammy awards and three Country Music Association awards in his career that blossomed when he won the “Nashville Star” competition in 2006.
And for something completely different, rockers Five Finger Death Punch will hit the Rupp Arena stage on Dec. 6. They will be joined by Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire from the Gods.
Tickets for the metal show will be available to the public Friday, with fan pre-sale Tuesday. A portion of every ticket sold will go to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors the country’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.
Five Finger Death Punch has surpassed 3 billion streams and were the most-played artist on U.S. Rock Radio last year, according to a release from the band. Their latest album, 2018’s “And Justice for None,” was their fifth straight album to reach the top five on the Billboard 200 chart.
The band, which last played in Lexington in May 2018, includes Lexington native Chris Kael playing bass.
For more information on the two concerts, visit ticketmaster.com.
Other acts for a diverse fall lineup at Rupp Arena include Casting Crowns, The Avett Brothers and Ariana Grande.
