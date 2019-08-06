Music News & Reviews
His new album getting positive reviews, Kentuckian Tyler Childers set to perform on Fallon.
Kentuckian Tyler Childers will be performing on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night.
The show is set to air at 11:35 p.m. EST on Lex18.
Last week, Childers reached out to fans to ask what song they think he should perform from his new album, “Country Squire,” while on the show.
The album was released last Friday, just a few days before he would appear with Fallon. “Country Squire” was co-produced by Sturgill Simpson, another Kentucky native.
“The native Kentuckian shows a flair for rough-hewn honky-tonk and piercing details on his latest release, produced by Sturgill Simpson,” Stephen M. Deusner wrote in his review of “Country Squire” for Pitchfork.
Childers is a Lawrence County native. In 2017, he released his breakthrough album, “Purgatory.”
Aside from the “The Tonight Show” Tuesday night, Childers will be performing during the Railbird Festival at Keeneland this weekend.
