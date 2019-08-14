Two Lexington summer traditions on tap this weekend, and the wiener dogs are off!

You’ve got to see these Wiener Dogs racing For the third year Lexington's Red Mile hosted Wiener Dog Races between harness races Thursday night. The races benefited the Lexington Human Society. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK For the third year Lexington's Red Mile hosted Wiener Dog Races between harness races Thursday night. The races benefited the Lexington Human Society.

Kentucky Castle Renaissance Faire

Medieval Fantasies Company and the Kentucky Castle will present the Kentucky Castle Renaissance Faire Aug. 16-18. The faire begins at 10 a.m. each day with activities that include the ability to be knighted, a Welsh Corgi Show, sword swallowers, story tellers, face painting and a royal feast and masquerade ball Friday and Saturday evenings. $5-20; 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. medievalfantasiesco.com/KentuckyCastleRenFaire.htm

Luca Mariano Whiskey Release

Luca Mariano Family Selected Premium Whiskey will host the official Kentucky Launch Party of its Luca Mariano Old Americana Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Small Batch Kentucky Straight Rye from 4-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at Liquor Barn in Danville. The Old Americana Band – which includes singers from The Voice – will perform at the event from 7-11 p.m. along with Luca Mariano representatives on hand to discuss the whiskeys, which Liquor Barn will have bottles of for purchase along with drinks during the event. The event is free and open to the public. 2900 S. Danville Bypass in Danville. LiquorBarn.com

Cold Brew Coffee Fest

Coffee lovers rejoice! The Lexington Farmers Market will host a Cold Brew Coffee Festival at Cheapside Park, 215 West Main Street, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. Festival participants include roaster regulars such as Nate’s Coffee and City Roastery along with new additions Greens Coffee and BerserkerBrew in addition to a slew of non-roasters that includes Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes and Lussi Brown Coffee Bar, among others. The event is free to attend. LexingtonFarmersMarket.com/Cold-Brew-Coffee-Festival/

Nathan’s Hope 5K Run/Walk

The 21st Annual Nathan’s Hope 5K Run/Walk will take place the morning of Aug. 17 at Keeneland. The event is in memory of Nathan Matuszewicz and aims to raise awareness of Primary Pulmonary Hypertension (PPH), a rare disorder causing pressure in the pulmonary artery to rise above normal levels and becomes life threatening. Money raised will go to help others with PPH get medical attention they need at UK Children’s Hospital along with going to the Nathan Matuszewicz Scholarship Fund at UK’s Animal and Food Sciences Department. Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday morning before the event gets underway at 9 a.m. Participants 5 and under are free; 6-10 are $10; 11-15 are $15 and over 15 are $20. 4201 Versailles Road. Keeneland.com/nathans-walk-and-roll

Hear from three vendors about this year's Woodland Art Fair at Woodland Park.

Woodland Art Fair

A summer tradition, the Lexington Art League and Lexington Parks & Recreation will present the 44th annual Woodland Art Fair Aug. 17 and 18 at Woodland Park. The fair will begin at 10 a.m. each day and includes over 200 artists, live music, Kentucky food, beer gardens, family art engagement activities and more. The event is also free to attend. 601 East High Street. LexingtonArtLeague.org

Picnic with the Pops

Picnic with the Pops, one of Lexington’s most popular summer events, returns on Aug. 17 with “The Music of Queen” performed by the Lexington Philharmonic and special guests at Keeneland’s Keene Meadow. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at dusk. General admission lawn and blanket tickets start at $15 while table reservations for eight start at $250. 4201 Versailles Road. LexPops.com

Holly Hill chef de cuisine Tyler McNabb prepares carpaccio of beef with thin slices of beets, thin slices of king mushroom, rings of pickled shallots and scattered pickled mustard seed and drizzles of olive oil.

Poetry Dinner Series

The Holly Hill Inn in Midway is celebrating the poetry of Silas House and the music of Hazel Dickens with a Kentucky Foodways Buffet by Chef Ouita Michel and Chef Tyler McNabb and music by the Local Honeys at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17. The buffet includes Stone Cross Farm pork belly, fried Kentucky Catfish, sides and a pie supper by The Midway Bakery for dessert. Tickets are $50 and include the buffet and music. 426 North Winter Street in Midway. HollyHillInn.com

Wiener Dog Races

The 4th annual Wiener Dog Races with The Chief Stakes (bulldogs) and an all-breed “rescue run” will take place Aug. 17 between live harness racing at the Red Mile beginning at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lexington Humane Society. 1200 Red Mile Road. RedMileKy.com/Wiener-Dog-Races/