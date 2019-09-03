Fan of jazz? Concert series returns with this pianist who’s eager to ‘share this music’

The Origins Jazz Series will kick off their season on Friday at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center with the Orrin Evans Trio. Pianist Orrin Evans is known as a member of The Bad Plus.

A lot was at stake when The Bad Plus took to the stage of Lexington Children’s Theatre in December.

For the locally organized Origins Jazz Series, it was the marquee booking of its second season and one of its highest profile bookings to date.

For the band, it was a new beginning – the debut Kentucky performance with the first ever personnel change in its 18-year history. Out, as of the beginning of 2018, was pianist and co-founder Ethan Iverson. In was a longtime friend of the band, Orrin Evans.

For Evans, it was something of a crossroads situation. To national audiences, he was a “new” artist, despite a recording and touring career than was already two decades old. While he was the new recruit in The Bad Plus, he had no plans to leave behind his own ensembles – a variety of duo, trio and big band configurations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The story ended well. The Lexington concert was a sellout and Evans was a hit, even ending the performance by embracing the childlike interpretation of Aphex Twin’s “Flim,” which had long been a signature tune of The Bad Plus before he joined.

A question lingered, however. How does a veteran pianist accustomed to calling the creative shots in his own career adjust to a democratic role in a band with such an established history and fanbase that was changing its lineup for the first time?

The answer will come, in part, this weekend, when Evans returns to Lexington to kick off the third season of the Origin Jazz Series with a performance under his own name. A preview of the rest of the third season line-up will be revealed during the performance.

“I’m figuring all this out everyday,” Evans said by phone last weekend from New York prior to a performance at the Jazz Standard that teamed his trio with guitarist and former Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks. “Playing with The Bad Plus is definitely something I enjoy doing, but just like anything else, it’s a matter of finding a way to make it feed your soul continually.

“I’ve been blessed to do whatever I’ve wanted to do the past 20 years of my career, which has not always been financially easy. I’ve been able to play with the people I’ve wanted to play with. When you add working in an established band, it does change things. You have to be respectful. There is a lot to get used to. But when we’re out there, it’s a beautiful thing.

“I have to be honest, though, if somebody had told me three years ago that I was going to be in The Bad Plus, I would have laughed straight up in their face. I would have laughed because I never thought it would be something that I would do, and not for a reason that I would dislike it. There was none of that. It’s just that this was an established band with an established lineup, so I think the lineup change was as shocking to me as it was to everybody else.”

Growing up in a fertile musical environment in Philadelphia, Evans confessed that the piano trio format – one that both The Bad Plus and the band he is bringing to Lexington this weekend adhere to – was never a favored musical setting as he established his own musical voice.

“I just needed to find what that sound was for me. It was the sound of freedom – freedom from the stereotypes of what is supposed to happen in the trio, in what the bass player’s role is supposed to be and the what the drummer’s role is supposed to be. Once you let that go, you do what you do and play music. The possibilities are then infinite.”

While working with his own groups as well as The Bad Plus has provided Evans the opportunity to perform in major metropolitan locales throughout the country and in Europe, he cherishes the opportunity to perform in cities like Lexington that aren’t exclusively known for their jazz preferences.

“To go to Lexington or any other smaller town to share this music is always great because it presents a new audience. When we pulled into the airport in Lexington in December, I remember thinking, ‘It is beautiful here.’

“There were also some other things to see there for the first time. I remember walking and seeing a sign telling about where slaves were once sold, so you’re dealing with that, too. That’s a part of the history. It’s true. It is what it is. But being able to go and spread my music in some of the places where I wasn’t even allowed at one time is a great feeling.”

Orrin Evans Trio

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center as part of the Origins Jazz Series, 141 E. Main

Tickets: $25

Online: originsjazz.org, orrinevansmusic.com