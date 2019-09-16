This Christian vocalist has been compared to Adele. And now she’s coming to Rupp.

Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle will come to Lexington’s Rupp Arena in April. Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday.

Two-time Grammy winner Lauren Daigle, whose voice has been compared to Adele and Amy Winehouse, will be coming to Lexington.

Rupp Arena announced that the the Lafayette, La., native will be here April 30 as part of her first headlining tour. Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in the U.S. and Canada beginning at noon Tuesday, through 10 p.m. Thursday at laurendaigle.com/tour/. A limited number of VIP Packages also will be available to purchase.

“This year has been life changing,” said Daigle in a news release. “There’s no better feeling than to be able to look out from the stage and see how people have connected with the songs on this album. Our shows feel like one big party of togetherness, and I can’t wait to create a whole new tour for 2020. It’s going to be so much fun!”

The “Lauren Daigle World Tour” will feature some of her hits, including her latest single “Rescue” and the double-Platinum selling No. 1 single “You Say,” as well as tracks from her previous platinum-selling album, “How Can It Be.”

Daigle’s album “Look Up Child” won a Grammy in February for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

The 44-city tour will begin in Melbourne, Australia, in January. Folk/soul duo JOHNNYSWIM will join Daigle on select US dates.