Luke Combs is coming back to Rupp Arena. Here’s how to get tickets

Luke Combs, who was the penultimate act the final day of Red, White & Boom 2018, Sept. 2, will be back at Rupp Arena on Feb. 14, 2020. rcopley@herald-leader.com

We got your Valentine’s Day plans: Red-hot country singer Luke Combs will bring his “What You See is What You Get” Tour to Rupp Arena on Feb. 14.

The concert was announced Thursday morning. Tickets for the show will be available for verified pre-sale starting at noon Sept. 24 with general on-sale following on 10 a.m. Sept. 27.

Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will have first access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starting Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. Additionally, every concert ticket sold online will include a copy of Combs’ highly anticipated new album “What You See Is What You Get,” which goes on sale Nov. 8, according to the release.

For tickets and information, please visit lukecombs.com.

The show also will feature special guests Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker.

Combs is riding success of the release of “Beer Never Broke My Heart” earlier this year as a prequel EP to the new album.

“What You See Is What You Get” is the follow up to Combs’ breakthrough double Platinum debut, “This One’s For You,” which has spent 47 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart — the longest reign ever for a male artist and second longest for an artist overall following Shania Twain’s “Come On Over” in 1997 (50 weeks), according to the news release. “This One’s For You” is also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far, the release said.

He is nominated for three awards at the 2019 CMA Awards: Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Beautiful Crazy”) and Musical Event of the Year (“Brand New Man” with Brooks & Dunn). The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 13.

Among his many recent honors, Combs won CMT Performance of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards for his CMT Crossroads performance of “Beautiful Crazy” with Leon Bridges; won Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards; won New Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards; won Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards; won New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards; and was nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st Grammy Awards.