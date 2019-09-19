Rupp announces Winter Jam R&B concert with Xscape, Tamar Braxton, Blackstreet

The Holiday Jam concert on Nov. 15 will feature a roster of R&B stars including Xscape, Tamar Braxton, Blackstreet and more.

The Holiday Jam, an R&B event, will be coming to Rupp Arena on Nov. 15. The performers will star Platinum group Xscape, (sometimes known as XSCAP3) an American female R&B vocal quartet from Atlanta, featuring Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott.

Burruss is currently on the Bravo reality TV show, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Cottle is married to rapper T.I.

Burruss and Cottle each won a Grammy for their writing contribution for the TLC song, “No Scrubs.”

Tickets start at $42 and go on sale Sept. 27, 10 a.m. at the Rupp Arena Box Office, by phone at 859-233-3535, or online at Ticketmaster.com. Facility and convenience fees apply.

Hosted by comedian Cocoa Brown, this lineup will also feature R&B artists Tamar Braxton, Avant, Keke Wyatt and Blackstreet with Teddy Riley and Dave Hollister.

Tamar Braxton is an R&B singer, actress, and television personality who entered the music industry through her five-member sibling group, the Braxtons, which featured older sisters Traci, Trina, Toward, and Toni.

Tamar has received four Grammy nominations for her solo work, and her most recent album, “Bluebird of Happiness,” topped the Billboard Independent chart, according to the announcement.

Avant is a multi-platinum selling R&B singer and songwriter who has placed seven records on the Billboard Top Ten R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and seven singles on the Top Ten R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Keke Wyatt is an R&B singer and television personality who first garnered national attention after her collaboration “My First Love” with Avant in 2000. Keke has released four studio albums and one EP. The lead single “Sexy Song” from her most recent album Rated Love reached number 29 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart.

Blackstreet is a multi-platinum selling R&B group whose Billboard chart hits include the iconic No. 1 single “No Diggity” and other singles “Take Me There,” “Before I Let You Go,” “Booti Call,” “Joy,” and “Girlfriend/Boyfriend.”