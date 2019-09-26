UK, Live Nation team up for first concert at Kroger Field in Lexington

Kroger Field

Kroger Field will soon host its first concert, but the particulars of the event are secret for now.

The University of Kentucky Athletics Department and events promoter Live Nation will announce details of the concert Wednesday at Kroger Field. The artist and representatives with the show will be on hand.

The date of the concert was not revealed.

Rupp Arena, who will host the likes of Casting Crowns, Ariana Grande, The Avett Brothers and Chris Young in the coming months, is known as the premier concert venue in Lexington. Whitaker Bank Ballpark has also had recent concerts that have included Nelly and Ludacris.

Kroger Field has a capacity of around 61,000, though a concert layout would likely decrease the number of patrons.

Formerly named Commonwealth Stadium, Kroger Field underwent a $126 million renovation in 2015. The renovation included a new press box, large box seats, club seats, while reducing capacity.