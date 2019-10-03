Keeneland Fall Meet and a free John Michael Montgomery show highlight the weekend

SHARE COPY LINK

Mystery Dinner Theatre

A speakeasy, prohibition-era themed mystery dinner theatre night will be held 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, featuring a meal consisting of marinated antipasto skewers, bone-in rustic braised chicken, harvest salad, cinnamon pumpkin roll and creamy parmesan orecchiette. Tickets are $75 plus fees. TheKentuckyCastle.com

The Drowsy Chaperone

The Woodford Theatre will kick off its 32nd performance season with a production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” – winner of five Tony Awards – beginning Oct. 4 and running on weekends through Oct. 20. This weekend’s show times are at 8 p.m. on Oct. 4-5 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 6. Tickets are $15-22. 275 Beasley Dr. in Versailles. WoodfordTheatre.com

Hemp Harvest Festival

Learn about hemp through films, educational panel discussions and more during the Hemp Harvest Festival on Oct. 5 in downtown Winchester. A street fair will coincide with the panels from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that includes vendors and live music from Bedford Band, Derek Spencer and others. The event is free to attend at North Main St. in Winchester. KYHempHarvestFest.com

Anthony Adams, of Louisville-based JCGI Graphics and Imaging, applies a vinyl wall mural Wednesday for the new Bourbon Bar at Keeneland.

Keeneland Fall Meet

Everyone’s place to be seen in the fall is back, the Keeneland Fall Meet. New at the racetrack this meet will be a Paddock Chalet, which was popular at the Breeders’ Cup, and a Bourbon Bar. The meet runs Oct. 4-26 with no racing Mondays or Tuesdays. Gates open at 11 a.m. and first post every day is 1:05 p.m. Keeneland.com

Windy Corner Markers Market

Meet the Kentucky craftspeople who create the products on the shelves at Windy Corner Market during the Windy Corner Makers Market from 3-7 p.m. on Oct. 6. Over 15 vendors will be on site at the event, which will also include cooking tips and demonstrations from restaurant owner Chef Ouita Michel. The event is free to attend at 4595 Bryan Station Rd. WindyCornerMarket.com

John Michael Montgomery will perform a free show at Manchester Music Hall as part of the celebration for the 20 year anniversary of the Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.

John Michael Montgomery concert

John Michael Montgomery will perform at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St., as part of the week-long celebrations for the 20 year anniversary of the Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. The event is free to attend, with those wanting to attend being able to line up outside the venue at 5 p.m. to get inside. You must be 21 years old to attend. LexingtonBrewingCo.com; ManchesterMusicHall.com

The Night Market, a pop-up street festival presented by North Limestone Community Development Corporation, will be held at the 700 block of Bryan Avenue monthly through December.

Night Market

The October Night Market presented by the NoLi CDC will take place from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 4 in front of the Kentucky Fun Mall featuring food and artisan vendors. Following the free event a free after-party will take place at nearby Rock House Brewing with live music from local prog rock band Bandit Sun. 700 Bryan Ave. and 119 Luigart Ct. nolicdc.org/the-night-market/

Silent Film Gala

The Bluegrass Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society will hold their annual gala fundraiser from 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 6 to benefit the restoration of the original historic wurlitzer pipe organ at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 E Main St. Detroit theatre organist John Lauter and the silent comedy film “Steamboat Bill Jr.” starring Buster Keaton will be the evening’s entertainment. Tickets are $15. KentuckyTheater.com

‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’

The AthensWest Theatre Company built one of the largest sets ever for a local group — the latest sign of growth for the company — for its production of Neil Simon’s autobiographical comedy-drama “Brighton Beach Memoirs.” The play runs Oct. 4-20 (Thursday-Sunday) at the Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. $25-30. Athenswest.net

Raven Run 10K and Robin 5K

Run the trails at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary in support of the Raven Run Education Program. The 5th annual Raven 10K is $40 to run and the 3rd annual Robin 5K is $30. Both races begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 on the grounds, 3885 Raven Run Way. Ravenrun.org