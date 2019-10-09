Elton John coming to Lexington, Louisville for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

British singer Elton John gives a concert at the Crocus City Hall as part of his Wonderful Crazy Night tour on December 14, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. TNS

Elton John, the No. 1 top-performing solo male artist of all time, is set to perform at Rupp Arena for the first time in 17 years.

The legendary artist will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Lexington on June 5. American Express pre-sale begins Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. and tickets will be available to the public on Friday, Oct. 18.

The three-year tour kicked off in September 2018 and has been called “the most bombastic, elaborate, high-tech arena show” the singer has ever attempted, according to Rolling Stone. The show will feature some of his beloved songs, including “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer.”

“The audience will experience a rare glimpse into Elton’s life and the deeply personal meaning behind some of his greatest hits, with mesmerizing, never-before-seen photos and videos shown throughout the show from his incredible 50-year career,” according to a release.

Elton John last played at Rupp Arena in 2003 with Billy Joel and before that in 1993 and 1980.

His upcoming stop in Lexington will not be his only concert in Kentucky in 2020. He will also perform at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center on April 26. The shows are two of more than 350 dates in a five-continent tour.

He has one diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum and 26 gold albums, along with more than 50 Top 40 hits.