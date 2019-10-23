After renovation, Rupp’s concert reawakening kicks off with Boo Fest featuring T.I.

Boo Fest featuring T.I., Jeezy, Gunna, Young Dolph and YK Osiris

7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine. $45-$228. 859-233-3535, 800-745-3000. rupparena.com.

It’s been a long summer and early fall at Rupp Arena. Following the June sellout by Paul McCartney, the venue had held off on concert bookings as major renovations took place that included the installation of upper arena seats.

With that phase of the upgrade now complete, Rupp is ready to jam again. Along with a Thursday performance by the Christian rock troupe (and Rupp perennial) Casting Crowns, the venue returns to full concert mode on Friday with a multi-act hip-hop bill led by famed Atlanta rapper T.I. titled, in acknowledgment of the Halloween season, Boo Fest.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Truth to tell, T.I. could likely recite a few tales from his own past that would seem scary indeed. His breakthrough 2003 album, “Trap Muzik,” was underscored by a Southern rap subgenre where rhymes of the “trap” – the areas of the inner city where illegal drugs were sold – were dressed in thick, syncopated beats. At times, synthesizers would color the music with an air of orchestral drama. T.I. would revisit the “trap music” concept again on 2018’s “Dime Trap” album.

But trap music represents only one aspect of an expansive career. T.I. has scored several crossover hits (the No. 1 singles “Live Your Life” and “Whatever You Like”) and won three Grammy Awards while maintaining a highly visible presence as an actor. His credits include the 2015 Will Ferrell/Kevin Hart comedy “Get Hard” and the two Marvel-produced “Ant-Man” films.

Fellow Atlanta rap pioneer and trap music ambassador Jeezy – who, like T.I., is seeing his recording career inch closer to the two-decade mark - will share the Boo Fest bill with Gunna, Young Dolph and YK Osiris.

Will that be enough to get Friday’s audience to vary a familiar crowd chant at Rupp to “Go Big Boo?” Possibly. But the big news is that Boo Fest is just the tip of Rupp’s concert reawakening. Americana rockers The Avett Brothers will headline next weekend (specifically, Nov. 2) with pop princess Arianna Grande following on Nov. 17 and country star Chris Young performing on Nov. 24.

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams/Ron Ickes and Trey Hensley

6:45 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third for the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour. $10. 859-280-2218. lexingtonlyric.tix.com.

A full house awaits you at the Lyric Theatre for Monday’s taping of the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour – and we don’t exclusively mean the audience.

The Monday bill sports two industrious Americana duo acts.

First, we have Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, the husband-and-wife team that spent seven years in the band service of Americana music titan Levon Helm. But that prestigious alliance is just one of many star credits within their resumes. As a solo artist, multi-instrumentalist Campbell has collaborated, recorded or toured with the likes of Paul Simon, Rosanne Cash and k.d.lang. Most prominently, he served for many years as lead guitarist for Bob Dylan.

Campbell’s work with wife Williams, which most recently gave us the fine 2017 album “Contraband Love,” now includes touring duties with two bands celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year – Little Feat and Hot Tuna.

The Feat connection, however, has required something extra of the duo. With Feat guitarist and primary vocalist Paul Barrere sidelined this fall due to ongoing treatment for liver disease, Campbell and Williams have been recruited as temporary Feat members on the dates the two groups share. That included an Oct. 11 show at the Louisville Palace.

In between those dates, the couple found time to return to the Woodstock, N.Y. recording studio founded by Helm in late September to cut a concert album.

Campbell and Williams will make up only half of Monday’s hearty WoodSongs bill, however. The rest goes to the team of Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley. If it seems like the two were just here, well… they were. They played the Kentucky Castle as recently as September. But since then the duo has released its third album, “World Full of Blues.”

Ickes is well known to local bluegrass enthusiasts as the former dobro player for Blue Highway. But recording projects outside of the band that took him to areas of jazz, blues, and country helped make Ickes perhaps today’s most recognized dobro stylist behind Jerry Douglas. Then again, his 15 wins as Dobro Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association didn’t hurt.

For their multi-genre turns on “World Full of Blues (which features vocal cameos by Vince Gill and Taj Mahal), Ickes and guitarist/vocalist Hensley teamed with Brent Maher, the veteran country producer who oversaw every studio recording made by another acclaimed duo - the Kentucky-rooted mother/daughter troupe The Judds.